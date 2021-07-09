How To Watch Black Widow: Disney+ vs. Theater Options Explained

Marvel Studios' 24th film, Black Widow gives fans a never-before-seen look at Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff. In this solo outing for the hero, Natasha is joined by her pre-Avengers family, played by Yelena Pugh, David Harbour, and Rachel Weisz.

This latest installment in the MCU explores Black Widow's past and will pin her up against a new threat: the Taskmaster. After the events of Avengers: Endgame, this could be Johansson's final performance as the Master Assassin.

HOW TO WATCH BLACK WIDOW

Marvel

Black Widow is now playing in theaters and streaming on Disney+'s Premiere Access.

Those wanting to stream it on Premiere Access on Disney+ already need to be a subscriber to Disney's streaming platform and pay an additional $30 USD. The $30 will give fans access to the movie indefinitely on Disney+.

For those wanting a theatrical experience, a standard ticket, on average, costs $12.49 USD at AMC Theaters, $11.69 USD at Regal Cinemas, and $12 USD at Cinemark (prices may vary by location). 3D, IMAX, or any other enhanced theater experience will cost a premium.

Disney's Jungle Cruise film starring Swayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt will also be released in theaters and available on Disney+ via Premiere Access on July 30.

WHEN WILL BLACK WIDOW BE FREE?

On October 6, Black Widow will be available streaming on Disney+ for no additional charge. This is exactly 90 days after the initial theater and Premiere Access release date.

PURCHASING BLACK WIDOW ON VOD OR BLU-RAY

Marvel

On average, Marvel movies release on VOD and Blu-Ray discs about four months after release.

If history repeats itself, Black Widow will likely come out on Blu-Ray near the beginning of November, and the video-on-demand version will probably be available a couple of weeks before then.

Disc options now commonly vary from 4k Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, and DVD.

MORE MOVIES ON STREAMING

After Black Widow, Disney's release pattern for Marvel movies will be changing. Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings will be exclusively in theaters on September 3.

However, Disney is cutting their theatrical window in half from roughly 90 days to 45 days. This means that Shang-Chi will be initially released only in theaters, not on Disney+, but for less time than the usual cycle.

After the 45-day theater exclusivity, it is unknown if the MCU flick will be available on Disney+ or released for purchase on VOD and Blu-Ray.

Paramount has implemented a similar 45-day theatrical window, in effect for films like A Quiet Place Part II and the upcoming Mission Impossible 7. Warner Bros. is releasing all of their theatrical movies in 2021 day-and-date on HBO Max but also has a 45-day theater window plan.

Warner Bros. next summer blockbuster Space Jam: A New Legacy stars NBA superstar LeBron James and will be in theaters and available on HBO Max (for no additional charge) on July 16.

In July 2020, Universal struck a deal with AMC that could make the theatrical window of their films as little as 17 days.

The pandemic rushed many of these companies to change their theatrical business plan and set their sights on the future: direct-to-consumer streaming.

For now, Disney is giving Marvel fans two options about how to watch Black Widow, now playing in theaters and available for $30 USD on Disney+'s Premiere Access.