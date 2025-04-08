New U.S. tariffs on China could deal a major blow to Hollywood's bottom line, threatening box office revenue for Marvel Studios and other film giants.

United States President Donald Trump is doubling down on his global tariff strategy, urging Americans to remain patient amid ongoing economic turbulence. While international markets showed modest rebounds, U.S. investors remain wary after sharp declines driven by the tariffs' impact.

Trump has not paused the policy as tensions rise, particularly with China, which accuses the U.S. of economic blackmail.

China May Ban MCU Movies & More in Theaters

The Direct

A prominent Xinhua-affiliated blogger, Niutanqin, reported that China is considering a ban on U.S. films as part of a broader retaliation package against President Trump's latest tariff threats.

The post, which appeared shortly after China vowed to "fight to the end," reflects growing momentum within Chinese state media circles to target Hollywood's access to the lucrative Chinese market.

China's greatest home-grown theatrical release, Ne Zha 2, is still chugging along at the box office, grossing over $1.8 billion.

Ne Zha 2 resulted from China moving away from Hollywood productions during the 2020s after relying on them so much in the 2010s. Even though U.S. blockbusters haven't had as much success recently in China, not being able to distribute at all in that market would be a major blow.

After all, China has the biggest box office market besides the U.S. itself. The latest Warner Bros. smash hit, A Minecraft Movie, debuted in first place with $14.7 million at the Chinese box office, overtaking Ne Zha 2.

If enacted, such a ban could seriously impact future Marvel Studios releases like Avengers: Doomsday and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. It could even take effect as early as Thunderbolts*, which is set to release next month, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is following in July.

Given the MCU's 2025 box office potential, this could have a dramatic impact on the summer blockbuster season.

While the overall box office for MCU films in China is down, major hits like 2024's Deadpool and Wolverine earned $59.6 million in that market.

The sign of hope for Marvel's international box office success is that 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, which grossed over 1.1 billion internationally, wasn't even released in China.

Disney is most likely more concerned about another major franchise it owns the rights to: Avatar. 2022's Avatar: The Way of Water earned a whopping $245.9 million, which equates to 10.6% of its total worldwide gross.

Universal Pictures is also certainly sweating bullets, with the Jurassic World franchise consistently putting up string numbers in China, even in the 2020s. Just three years ago, Dominion raked in $157.6 from that market, which could be evaporated for Rebirth this July.

Will China Really Ban U.S. Movies?

Warner Bros.

While American films don't dominate Chinese cinemas like they used to, losing access to the market would still deliver a significant blow to Hollywood.

Once upon a time, China was Hollywood studios' target international market. This was especially true in 2019 when Avengers: Endgame grossed over $632 million there, the highest ever for a U.S. film in the country.

Those days are long gone, with China increasingly favoring homegrown titles and limiting foreign releases. Still, blockbusters like 2024's Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire pulled in $132 million in China.

These numbers remain crucial for studios hoping to turn modest domestic success into global profit. Experts warn that a full ban could accelerate Hollywood's shrinking influence in China and disrupt revenue projections for upcoming tentpoles.

While nothing has been officially announced, the threat alone is enough to rattle Disney executives Bob Iger and Kevin Feige, who have a lot riding on The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Thunderbolts this summer.