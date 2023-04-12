Nathan Fillion Just Made His First MCU Appearance

While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 already has a star-studded cast, the James Gunn-directed MCU threequel added Nathan Fillion to its growing ensemble.

Nathan Fillion has had an impressive resume, with the actor being featured in several notable movies and TV shows such as Firefly, Castle, and Saving Private Ryan.

In the superhero world, Fillion is best known for lending his voice to DC hero Green Lantern in animated movies like Justice League: Doom and Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Promo Unveils Nathan Fillion

A new promo for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 showcased a brief first look at Nathan Fillion's live-action MCU debut in the upcoming threequel.

At around the :40 mark, the teaser showed Fillion in what appears to be a prison. It is unknown if the actor is portraying a prisoner or one of its guards:

Marvel Studios

This isn't Fillion's first rodeo as an MCU character, yet it is his first actual appearance in the superhero franchise; the actor previously lent his voice as an alien inmate in the Klyn in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie in 2014:

Marvel Studios

Interestingly, James Gunn confirmed that Fillion was originally going to appear as Simon Williams aka Wonder Man in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but the scene was ultimately left on the cutting room floor.

Speaking with The Ara Show on KISS FM in Vancouver (BC) in 2017, via Geek Tyrant, Fillion expressed hope of becoming the MCU's Wonder Man, noting his "wonderful experience" in playing the character:

“If you know the Marvel Universe, Simon Williams becomes Wonder Man, becomes an Avenger. So, he’s part of that universe. It was a neat little Easter egg, it was a neat little piece of the universe. It didn’t get into the movie. That’s fine. That happens all the time. I still had the same wonderful experience."

As of now, Aquaman and Candyman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will portray Simon Williams in an upcoming Disney+ series centered around Wonder Man.

The full promo can be seen below, with Fillion's shot appearing around the :40 mark:

Who Is Nathan Fillion’s MCU Character?

The brief look at Nathan Fillion's MCU character indicated that he only has a minor role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Despite that, there is still a chance that the Firefly actor has a memorable part in the movie.

Based on the latest teaser, Nathan Fillion's unnamed character seems to be present during the intense battle where the Guardians clash against the High Evolutionary's forces.

It remains to be seen if he is an ally or an enemy, but it's possible it's the latter due to him seemingly being stunned by one of the MCU heroes.

Fillion's willingness to be part of the Marvel franchise is a promising sign, but the fact that he is being relegated to a minor role is quite unfortunate.

Still, the MCU has had a list of actors who portrayed two roles, such as Gemma Chan (Sersi and Minn-Erva) and Michelle Yeoh (Ogord and Ying Nan). If all goes according to plan, Fillion could join that list and return to a larger role in a future Marvel project.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to premiere in theaters on Friday, May 5.