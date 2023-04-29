Superman Reboot: Rumor Reveals 1 Actor Who May Replace Henry Cavill

James Gunn and DC Studios might have a specific up-and-comer in mind to play their Superman in the new DCU according to a new rumor.

Much has been said and even more has been speculated on the casting of DC’s Henry Cavill-replacing Superman.

CEO James Gunn, who will also direct 2025’s Superman: Legacy, made offhanded comments here and there about what this new Clark will be like and what type of actors he’s looking at, but there’s been no concrete or even rumored intel to go off of in terms of actor names.

This new, rebooted version of the Man of Steel has been promised by DC to be “guided by human kindness” and as such, any new actor who brings the iconic character to life needs to keep elements like that firmly in mind.

Is James Gunn Might Be Looking at This Actor for Superman

Harris Dickinson

On the latest episode of The Hot Mic podcast, insider Jeff Sneider shared industry speculation that James Gunn and DC could potentially be looking at Harris Dickinson for their new Superman. If cast, Dickinson would replace Henry Cavill in the role.

On the podcast, Sneider remarked:

"I talked to someone, and I asked, 'Hey, who do you think [the new Superman] could be?' And he said, 'Keep an eye on someone like Harris Dickinson.'"

Of course, Sneider’s exact words were “someone like Harris Dickinson” so it could just as easily be that they’re looking at other actors who embody Dickinson’s skills and traits as well.

Shortly after the show, Sneider took to Twitter to clarify his comments, emphasizing that while he doesn't know for certain if Dickinson is in the running for the Man of Steel, the actor is "in a very good position right now" for the role:

"Internet has already taken what I said about Harris Dickinson & morphed it into fact. Sigh… I have no idea who’s being eyed to play Superman. All I know is, he’s in a very good position right now within the industry & anyone who denies that doesn’t know what they’re talking abt."

Gunn only started making lists of possible actors in recent weeks but did note that the age range for the role was not constrained to actors in their twenties.

So, does Harris Dickinson have the right stuff for the role?

Well, for starters, he’s currently 26 years old, which puts him in a solid spot to potentially be the face of the DCU for a decade plus (For reference, Henry Cavill was 28 years old when he filmed Man of Steel). Superman is DC’s flagship character and any actor who signs on to play him needs to be fully aware of the commitment he’s getting himself into.

Dickinson also has some genre experience under his belt, having starred in the 2021 prequel to the Kingsman series, The King’s Man, while also portraying the romantic lead in 2019’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. So he more than likely knows how to be a cog in the machine of a larger franchise.

In terms of more dramatic roles, the actor has also appeared in Where the Crawdads Sing and Beach Rats, the latter of which he received a nomination for best male lead at the Independent Spirit Awards.

Most important of all is that James Gunn has over eight years of experience casting superhero characters for movies, and if it is indeed Harris Dickinson that is being considered by Gunn, then it’s safe to say that he has the chops to bring this ambitious new version of Superman to the big screen.

After all, Gunn’s the one who has brought fan favorites like Rocket and Groot into the public consciousness in a big way through casting Bradley Cooper and Vin Deisel in the roles.

DC Studios’ Superman: Legacy recently entered pre-production and will fly into theaters on July 11, 2025.