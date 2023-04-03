DC’s Blue Beetle Movie: First Trailer Released Online Early (Watch)

After years of waiting, the first trailer for the DCU's Blue Beetle is here, albeit earlier than Warner Bros. may have hoped.

With a change in direction on the way for the DCU (thanks to James Gunn and Peter Safran), Blue Beetle is set to be the last origin story of this current era of the super-powered franchise.

The film has been described as "super entertaining" out of test screenings, as the story of Jaime Reyes and the alien Scarab suit comes to the big screen for the first time.

While audiences have gotten teases of the movie by way of leaks, there has been a significant lack of officially released footage thus far. However, all that changed when it was announced a full trailer for the movie was on the way.

The Blue Beetle Trailer Posts Early

Warner Bros.

The first official Blue Beetle trailer was posted early online.

The first look was expected to come today (April 3) at 12 p.m. EST but showed up on the official DC Asia YouTube channel two hours early.

The trailer offers up looks at Xolo Maridueña's Jaime Reyes as he becomes the avatar for an alien bioweapon known as the Scarab.

This marks the first official look at the big-screen Blue Beetle suit, something that has been the subject of leaks over the past couple of months.

Warner Bros.

Maridueña's young hero can also be getting in on some super-powered action, manifesting the character's iconic sword.

Warner Bros.

Elsewhere in the trailer, fans got the first hints at Susan Sarandon's original villain for the movie.

Warner Bros.

And Jaime - along with his family - take an exciting ride in the Blue Beetle Bug, a beetle-shaped airship, all soundtracked to "Just Wanna Rock" by Lil Uzi Vert.

Warner Bros.

The trailer has since been taken down, but the full trailer can be seen below:

Will Leaked Trailer Affect Blue Beetle-Mania?

For fans who have been waiting for Blue Beetle to make the jump to live-action this is exciting. Finally, a full trailer is here, showing off the iconic hero in all his big-screen glory.

If the trailer is any indication of the final quality of the film, then DC devotees should prepare themselves for something special.

While Warner Bros. would have probably liked to have not had the trailer leak early to ensure the film gets its moment in the sun, it is a little disappointing to know that impact will be lessened.

But it is not as if this trailer features any major spoilers or gives too much of the plot away (like some other recent DC films). It is more of a tone piece, giving audiences a taste of Blue Beetle without giving away too much.

So yes, it is a bummer the trailer leaked early, but it is ultimately not the biggest of deals.

Blue Beetle comes to theaters on August 18.