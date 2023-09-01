Blue Beetle Gets Online Release Date (Report)

DC's latest film, Blue Beetle starring Xolo Maridueña, will be available to purchase online soon.

After opening to a measly $43.4 million worldwide, Blue Beetle quickly became one of the lowest-grossing DC films ever.

Considering the film was originally set to stream directly on Warner Bros.' (WB) HBO Max streaming service, it appears the studio is ready to make it available at home.

When to Watch Blue Beetle Movie Online

DC

Blue Beetle will be available to purchase on digital and VOD platforms on Tuesday, September 19, according to Where To Stream.

This is 32 days after its theatrical release worldwide. Previously, fellow DC film The Flash also became available 32 days after opening in theaters.

Warner Bros.' first DC film of the year, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, became available to purchase online just 21 days after opening on March 17 worldwide.

Considering DC's first three films have combined for a total of roughly $215 million domestically, it's no surprise WB has been making them available about a month after release.

The studio's biggest hit in years, Barbie, has earned nearly $600 domestically, $385 million more than the entirety of DC in 2023. It should come as no surprise that Margot Robbie's hit summer film won't be available to buy online until 53 days after it opened on July 21.

When Will Blue Beetle Stream on Max?

The Flash began streaming on Max 70 days after it was released in theaters, and earlier this year, Shazam 2 took 67 days before streaming on the service's launch day.

As Blue Beetle has already followed the pattern from theaters to video-on-demand release, it will likely hit Max about 70 days after August 18.

Exactly 70 days later would be Sunday, October 27, an unlikely day of the week for the studio to begin streaming the film.

With that in mind, Blue Beetle will most likely begin streaming on Max on Friday, October 25.

Blue Beetle is currently playing in theaters worldwide.