Shazam 2 Streaming Release Date Officially Announced

The official streaming release date of Shazam! Fury of the Gods has been revealed alongside Warner Bros. Discovery's new streaming service Max.

The DCU sequel is in the process of rounding out its lackluster run in theaters, one that has garnered little to no momentum at the box office and a dismal critical response.

With the recent news that Shazam's latest adventure would be hitting digital storefronts only 32 days after its theatrical debut, many wondered when the film would hit streaming.

When Will Shazam 2 Start Streaming?

DC

Announced as a part of Warner Bros. Discovery's official unveiling of its new streaming service, Max, it has been revealed that Shazam! Fury of the Gods will start streaming on the HBO Max replacement alongside its debut.

Max is set to launch on May 23, which chairman & CEO of HBO & HBO Max Content Casey Bloys remarked will be the same day as Shazam 2's streaming debut:

"'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' will be on the platform on the day of launch."

This May 23 date is the exact same day as the film's Blu-Ray release, a little more than one month after its digital VOD release.

