With a digital release date set and an ongoing poor box office performance, it appears that the DCU's Shazam! Fury of the Gods could be headed to HBO Max soon.

The process of a movie being released in theaters and then later available on digital, Blu-ray, and streaming has completely changed since the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.

Particularly with Warner Bros. and HBO Max, in 2021 the company released all of its movies day-and-date in theaters and on the streamer.

Since the merger with Discovery, strategies have changed and recent history will help pinpoint when fans can expect Shazam 2 to be featured on HBO Max.

When Will Shazam! Fury of the Gods Release On HBO Max?

DC

DC's final 2022 film, Black Adam, began streaming on HBO Max 56 days (December 16) after its October 2022 theatrical release.

56 days after Fury of the Gods' March 17 theatrical opening would be Friday, May 12, a realistic date for the film to begin streaming on HBO Max.

However, Shazam 2 is currently a commercial disappointment at the box office, having earned only $30.1 million during its opening 3-day weekend domestically. This marks a steep decline from 2018's Shazam! opening of $53.5 million.

Even Black Adam, which wasn't deemed a success (partially due to a massive budget), opened to a more respectable $67 million domestically.

Keeping these factors in mind, it's possible the Zachary Levi-led superhero flick will be hitting the streamer even sooner than expected.

Similar to The Batman, an early 2022 release that was available on HBO Max 45 days after its opening, Shazam! Fury of the Gods could be rushed to the service.

The sequel is already set to be available for digital purchase on April 18, 32 days after its initial release in theaters.

Assuming Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) could be considering another 45-day window, Shazam 2 could be available to stream on HBO Max on May 1, 2023.

This would be a quick turnaround, but considering the March competition at the box office and the early April release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie (which is projected to be a massive family hit), boosting the company's streaming service with the latest Billy Batson and Shazamily story could be a wise decision.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is now playing in theaters worldwide.