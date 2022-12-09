HBO Max Announces Black Adam Streaming Release Date

The official HBO Max release date for DC's Black Adam has been confirmed following its recent digital home release.

After years of bold declarations from Dwayne Johnson that “the hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change" with Black Adam, the DC flick has finally arrived and introduced a host of new heroes with it.

Beyond just meeting the powerful Shazam villain in all his glory, audiences were introduced to the Justice Society with Pierce Brosnan's Doctor Fate, Aldis Hodge's Hawkman, Noah Centineo's Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell's Cyclone.

Almost two months later, Black Adam has begun winding down its theatrical run and has just recently arrived on digital home video, which makes HBO Max streaming its obvious next stop.

When Will Black Adam Release on HBO Max?

DC

HBO Max has officially announced Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam will make its streaming debut on the service on Friday, December 16.

This follows the digital release of DC's latest blockbuster on November 22, just 31 days after coming to theaters on October 21.

Black Adam has recently been the subject of controversy surrounding the discrepancy in how much of a financial success the movie truly was.

