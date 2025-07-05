James Gunn Confirms 1 Black Adam Star Will Return In His New DCU

One Black Adam actress will board James Gunn's DCU reboot in Superman. As James Gunn prepared to begin his DCU reboot, almost every storyline and casting from the old DCEU were scrapped. The only true surviving remnants were those of Gunn's own creation from The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker. The last DCEU project to release ahead of the reboot announcement was Black Adam, which introduced five new heroes who it quickly became apparent were one-and-done: Black Adam, Hawkman, Doctor Fate, Atom Smasher, and Cyclone.

During a recent interview with ComicBook, director James Gunn confirmed that Black Adam actress Jennifer Holland (who just so happens to be his wife of three years) will appear in Superman. The actress is best known for playing ARGUS agent Emilia Harcourt in The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker, Black Adam, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, but she will now take on a minor new role in her husband's DCU reboot.

Gunn confirmed his acting wife is "not credited" for her minor role as one of the Superman Robots found in the Fortress of Solitude. He revealed that he "recorded her on [his] phone" to give the voice to a robot who is "not really interested in what #4 is saying."

The other confirmed stars to voice Superman Robots include Guardians of the Galaxy stars Pom Klementieff and Michael Rooker, along with Rogue One star Alan Tudyk, who will officially play four roles in the new DCU.

Jennifer Holland's Role in James Gunn's New DCU Explained

With confirmation that she will voice one of the Superman Robots, Jennifer Holland now holds two roles in James Gunn's DCU. But that cameo won't stop her reprising Emilia Harcourt this August in Peacemaker Season 2, where she will be among 12 DC characters appearing in the HBO Max series.

As Gunn didn't even go to the effort to get Holland in a recording booth and just recorded her Superman cameo on his phone, her role ought to be minimal. Particularly when factoring in that the Peacemaker actress will be going uncredited for the movie, she will likely be limited to just a few lines of dialogue.

Toward the end of the DCEU, Harcourt looked to be becoming a recurring secret agent figure, making minor appearances that helped build connectivity. While the DCU has already found its answer to the MCU's Nick Fury, perhaps Harcourt could fill a role similar to Agent Phil Coulson during Phase 1.