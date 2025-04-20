DC Studios Confirms 1 Actor Will Play 4 Characters In James Gunn Reboot

One actor will play a whopping four different characters in James Gunn's DCU.

Gunn's DCU currently has half a dozen heroes cast for upcoming projects set to be released in theaters and on Max over the next few years. With over 10 confirmed entries and plenty more on the way in Chapter 1 and beyond, there is no shortage of roles left to be cast.

However, as in past Gunn movies, the DC Studios co-CEO has not hesitated to assign certain actors more responsibility with multiple roles.

Alan Tudyk Confirmed for 4 DCU Reboot Roles

Alan Tudyk

Alan Tudyk will play four characters in the DCU's first two official entries, Creature Commandos and Superman. The actor is best known for his work in Moana, A Knight's Tale, and Resident Alien.

Ahead are the four roles Tudyk will take on as the DCU expands:

Clayface

DC Studios

One of Tudyk's first roles in James Gunn's new DC is the iconic villain Clayface, a shapeshifting metahuman who can change his body into anybody he wishes. This marks a unique circumstance for Tudyk after playing a different version of Clayface in Harley Quinn, who was much more comedic in that series.

In Creature Commandos, Clayface is hired by Princess Ilana Rostovic to murder and impersonate Aisla MacPherson. He also almost kills Rick Flag Sr. and Eric Frankenstein, the latter of whom electrocutes him before he escapes.

Outside of the upcoming Clayface movie being released in September 2026, there are no official appearances lined up for the malleable malefactor as of writing. It is currently unknown whether Tudyk will portray the character again in that film or if the role will be recast.

Dr. Phosphorus

DC Studios

Along with Clayface, Tudyk also takes a much more regular role in Creature Commandos by voicing Alex Sartorius, better known as Dr. Phosphorus. This villain is a former Gotham City-based nuclear scientist betrayed by Rupert Thorne and thrown into a radiation treatment machine.

This turned him into a radioactive mutant with deadly powers, driving him crazy and leading him to go on a killing spree against Thorne's gang. He was then recruited to the Creature Commandos and sent to protect Princess Rostovic from Circe before eventually turning on the princess as her secrets came out.

Dr. Phosphorus is expected to return for Creature Commandos Season 2 as part of the new team assembled under The Bride.

Will Magnus

DC Studios

Tudyk's smallest role in Creature Commandos is Dr. Will Magnus, who only appears during a flashback scene in Episode 3. In the 1960s, the United States government gave him the decommissioned G.I. Robot for study, and the robot was eventually brought back to life in Magnus' workshop as well.

Robot 4

Following the reveal of one of Superman's first full scenes at CinemaCon 2025, Alan Tudyk was confirmed to take on a new role in the DCU's first movie, Superman. This time, he will voice the character Robot 4.

In this scene, Krypto drags Superman back to the Fortress of Solitude so he can recover from an undisclosed battle that left him quite injured. Tudyk's Robot 4 is one of four androids who carry him to the recovery room to expose him to the Earth's sun, which helps him quickly (but painfully) recover.

Fans will see more of Tudyk's role when Superman hits theaters on July 11.