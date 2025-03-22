James Gunn's DC Reboot Just Found Its 6th Lead Superhero Actor

DC Studios is moving full steam ahead with another superhero movie, and it seems to have found its star in an Oscar-nominated actor.

Under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran, DC Studios is establishing a brand new world where superheroes already exist and, in some cases, their careers and stories are well underway.

DC Studios Casts Another Superhero

Searchlight Pictures

Challengers and Queer duo Luca Guadagnino and Justin Kuritzkes are developing Sgt. Rock as a War movie taking place in the new DCU. Former James Bond actor Daniel Craig was originally attached to star but exited the project in February.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Oscar-nominee Colin Farrell is now in talks to replace Craig as the lead of Sgt. Rock. The project is said to have plans to shoot this summer in the U.K. alongside other DC Studios productions.

If the deal goes through, Farrell will mark the sixth actor to sign on as the titular lead superhero in a DCU project. While other superheroes have been cast for other projects, their roles are currently limited to a supporting capacity.

Sgt. Rock currently has no official release date but would likely land in 2026 or 2027 if it shoots this summer as is reportedly planned.

His potential casting comes on the heels of his prosthetic-heavy role as The Penguin in The Batman universe. The two roles are unlikely to cause any conflict as Matt Reeves' Gotham exists in an Elseworlds universe separate from James Gunn's DCU where Sgt. Rock is expected to take place.

Farrell is still expected to reprise Oswald Cobb in The Batman 2, which is aiming to begin production later this year to be released in October 2027. However, his Emmy-winning series The Penguin currently seems unlikely to get a Season 2.

In contrast to the Gotham crime boss, Farrell's Sgt. Rock is a tough-as-nails leader of Easy Company who takes on Nazi forces in Europe with the U.S. army.

The other five DCU superhero stars cast so far are explored below:

David Corenswet - Superman

DC Studios

After a long search for Henry Cavill's replacement, the DCU found itself Superman in the now-31-year-old David Corenswet, who has previously appeared in The Politician, Twisters, Pearl, Hollywood, and Look Both Ways.

The new Superman ought to embody the character's ideals of hope and optimism from the comics, bringing along a sense of humor with him.

The Last Son of Krypton will debut only in theaters on July 11 in Superman alongside several other Justice League superheroes.

Milly Alcock - Supergirl

HBO

While DCU fans will meet the Man of Steel this summer, they will be kept waiting until June 26, 2026 to meet Kara Zor-El in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

This Supergirl will differ from past adaptations as she grew up on a chunk of the destroyed Krypton and watched everyone around her perish in horrible ways, leaving her as a dark, more jaded superhero.

Following an unusual first look at the DCU's Supergirl, the role will be played by House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock.

John Cena - Peacemaker

DC Studios

Former WWE superstar John Cena is one of the very few heroes sticking around from the old DCEU (albeit with one retconned scene for the new DCU) as he will return for Peacemaker Season 2 this August.

After joining Taskforce X in The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker seems to be on the path to redemption while delivering his familiar blend of diabolical humor.

Cena can also be seen (or can he?) in Blockers, Fast & Furious 9, Ricky Stanicky, Bumblebee, and more.

Kyle Chandler - Hal Jordan

DC Studios

59-year-old Emmy-winning actor Kyle Chandler is boarding the DCU as Hal Jordan, a veteran member of the Green Lantern Corps.

The former U.S. Air Force pilot wields an emerald power ring that allows him to create light-based constructs with the sheer power of will.

Chandler has past credits in Friday Night Lights, Manchester by the Sea, and Back in Action.

Aaron Pierre - John Stewart

DC Studios

Lanterns will place two actors in the title superhero role as Aaron Pierre will play another Green Lantern, John Stewart - a fresh recruit to the corps who will be trained by the veteran Hal Jordan in the HBO series.

Pierre is best known for his roles in Mufassa: The Lion King and Rebel Ridge.