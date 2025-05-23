Peacemaker Season 2: Every DC Character Now Confirmed to Appear

Peacemaker Season 2 is preparing to return on August 21, with a cast of familiar heroes and several new characters. The Max series is written and directed by DC Studios co-head James Gunn and follows Cena's antihero Peacemaker (whom audiences met in The Suicide Squad) as he works with a team of ARGUS agents to resolve conflicts, by any means necessary.

The second season of Peacemaker will be the first to be set in Gunn's new DCU, with several characters from this new era of DC confirmed to appear in the superhero TV show (find out what else we know about Peacemaker Season 2 here).

All the DC Characters Who Will Appear in Peacemaker Season 2

Peacemaker

Of course, Peacemaker would not make sense without the appearance of its titular character, and John Cena is back as the arrogant superhero, Christopher Smith, in Season 2. Peacemaker avoided prison after the events of The Suicide Squad by agreeing to help ARGUS' on the Project Butterfly mission (an invasive alien species that can take over human hosts).

Following the exposure of this mission to the world, Peacemaker is a free agent and ready to take on new missions (maybe even new versions of himself) in Season 2.

Leota Adebayo

A new character created for Peacemaker is Danielle Brooks' Leota Adebayo, the daughter of ARGUS leader Amanda Waller. Adebayo formed a close friendship with Peacemaker in Season 1 of the show, even though it was tested by her mother's requests to incriminate the Task Force X member.

By the end of Season 1, Adebayo had exposed her mother's involvement in Project Butterfly to the world, saving Peacemaker from prison.

Emilia Harcourt

Government agent Emilia Harcourt has been in several DCU projects, including The Suicide Squad as one of Task Force X's handlers. In Peacemaker, Jennifer Holland's character helped Peacemaker on the Project Butterfly mission, but in the finale was wounded and spent the last few scenes going through rehabilitation.

She has since been seen again in Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods on recruitment missions for Amanda Waller, but it's unclear if these will ever be addressed now that the DCU has refreshed.

John Economos

Another member of the ARGUS team, John Economos (Steve Agee), forged a rivalry and, eventually, a friendship with Cena's hero. John was wounded in the final battle with the Butterflies and was shown returning to his position at Belle Reve afterward, although, like Harcourt, he has popped up in other DCU projects since Season 1, including Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Vigilante

Peacemaker's (second) best friend is Adrian Chase (Freddie Stroma), aka Vigilante, who joins Cena's hero in his masked crime-fighting antics. Together, the duo isn't the best at being heroes, particularly with Vigilante's flawed and ruthless approach to killing any criminals, no matter the severity of their crime.

After Adebayo cleared Peacemaker and Vigilante's names by throwing her mother under the bus, the duo returned to their old habits in the finale.

Rick Flag Sr.

A new character for Peacemaker, but a familiar one to DC comics fans, is Rick Flag Sr. (played by Frank Grillo). Flag Sr. arrives as the new director of ARGUS and therefore is Peacemaker's direct commander. This will be a problem for Cena's hero in Season 2 of Peacemaker as he was responsible for killing Flag's son in The Suicide Squad (Joel Kinnaman), and the general wants vengeance.

Grillo has already voiced Flag Sr. in Creature Commandos for the DCU and is set to have a role in Gunn's Superman before he arrives in Peacemaker.

Sasha Bordeaux

Another DC character set to appear in the new season of Peacemaker is Sasha Bordeaux (played by Sol Rodriguez). Bordeaux is primarily known as a Batman character and appeared in DC Comics as a secret service operative-turned-contractor.

She is known for rising through the ranks of the secret government organization, Checkmate, and eventually becoming a right-hand man to Maxwell Lord. Bordeaux may be primed for a similar trajectory in Peacemaker, particularly following the confirmation that Maxwell Lord will appear in the new season.

Judomaster

Judomaster (Nhut Le) is initially introduced as Senator Royland Goff's bodyguard and is a big supporter of the Butterflies' cause after their queen personally recruited him. For most of Peacemaker, he is held captive by the ARGUS team, but breaks free and then learns of the Butterflies' demise.

It's unclear what kind of role Judomaster will play in Season 2 of Peacemaker, but with his alien friends all defeated, he may take the opportunity to join Peacemaker, or he could cause more trouble for them.

Maxwell Lord

Peacemaker Season 2's trailer confirmed the appearance of several DCU characters, including the nefarious Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn), who is shown interviewing Peacemaker for a potential spot on his heroic team (titled the Justice Gang).

Lord is one of the major adversaries in DC comics and will first appear in James Gunn's Superman in July before he returns in Peacemaker Season 2 in August.

Guy Gardner

Guy Gardner's Green Lantern (played by Nathan Fillion) will have a role in Peacemaker Season 2 after his introduction in Superman. He is shown sitting on the panel for Peacemaker's interview alongside Maxwell Lord, and is unimpressed by Cena's hero.

Gardner is one of several human Green Lantern operatives in DC comics and has the abilities of the Green Lantern power ring. Fillion will also appear as Gardner in the upcoming Lanterns TV show.

Hawkgirl

Another initial member of the Justice Gang, Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl (aka Kendra Saunders), will also make an appearance in Peacemaker Season 2, sitting in on Smith's interview alongside Lord and Gardner. It's unclear whether Hawkgirl's scenes will take place before the events of Superman or afterwards, as both projects may take place at similar points on the timeline following the reboot of the DCU.

Eagly

Arguably, the most vital character in Peacemaker is Eagly, Smith's sidekick and best friend. The bald eagle is a loyal companion to Peacemaker, and also comes in handy in a fight (sometimes). Eagly's role in Peacemaker has even earned him a Funko figurine.