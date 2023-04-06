Avatar 2's Disney+ Page Gets Updated With Streaming Release Spec Details

Avatar: Way of Water's technical specifications have been added to the movie's home page on Disney+, hinting that a streaming release could be coming soon.

James Cameron's most recent theatrical outing blew minds when it first hit the big screen last December. Many audiences are itching to watch it again, but this time in the comfort of their own homes.

Sadly, despite Avatar: The Way of Water having now been released digitally, it's still nowhere to be found on Disney+. As of this writing, there is still no official date for when the movie will drop on the streaming service. However, a recent update could suggest that arrangements are being made for the sequel to soon be put on the streamer...

Disney+'s Technical Specs for Avatar: The Way of Water

Disney+

Fans noticed that Avatar: The Way of Water's listing on Disney+ was given an update.

Towards the bottom of the page, under where it says "available in the following formats," new technical specifications have been added.

When the film finally lands on the streaming platform, it'll be available on the Disney streamer in 4K Ultra HD, HD, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR10, 5.1 Surround Sound, and Audio Description.

Disney+ also lists The Way of Water's runtime as 3 hours and 12 minutes and its genre as "Science Fiction, Fantasy."

This specs update could also suggest that Disney+ is making plans to bring Avatar 2 onto its service— although this is still simply speculative.

The Direct predicted earlier this year that a streaming debut by May seems likely given the studio's recent theatrical-to-streaming window decisions.

Streaming Avatar 2 to Its Fullest

Unsurprisingly, Avatar: The Way of Water will be streaming in basically all the premium and standard formats.

Given James Cameron's tendencies, it wouldn't be surprising if these specs were updated as years go on as new technologies become available.

One staple of the franchise that Disney+'s streaming option will be missing is 3D.

Sadly, the trend of that particular technology in home theater setups died quite a few years ago, so if fans want to take full advantage of Cameron's Avatar films, theatrical viewings will always be the best option.

While the full movie might not be streaming just yet, audiences can head over to Vudu to see a free nine-minute clip from the film showcasing Jake Sully and his family learning the ways of the Metkayina Clan.

Avatar: The Way of Water is currently playing in theaters worldwide, and can be purchased digitally.