Shazam 2: Warner Bros. Announces Imminent VOD Release Date

Shazam! Fury of the Gods has an official VOD release date, and it is much sooner than many would expect.

Shazam's second DCU blockbuster did not light the world on fire like Warner Bros. would have liked, with dismal box office returns and a currently rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

With Zachary Levi's future as the DC hero seemingly hanging on "the success of the second movie," things are not looking good.

But there is always the possibility the movie gets a second life with its eventual at-home release, something that has been confirmed to be imminent.

Shazam 2's Digital Release Details

Warner Bros. Pictures

By way of an official press release, Warner Bros. revealed ShazamI Fury of the Gods will be able to own digitally on Friday, April 7.

This comes after an April 18 release of the film was initially leaked by an Amazon listing, although that date proved to be false.

The release also mentioned that the Blu-ray and 4K UHD versions of the film will be available for purchase six weeks later on May 23.

Both the digital and physical releases come packed with a number of featurettes and new special features, including making off documentaries and even a director's commentary from David F. Sandberg.

See a full list of the Shazam 2 special features below:

"SHAZAM! Let’s Make a Sequel" - featurette

"The Rock of Eternity: Decked Out" - featurette

"The Shazamily Reunion" - featurette

"The Zac Effect" - featurette

"The Sisterhood of the Daughters of Atlas" - featurette

"Pay By Play: Scene Breakdown" – featurettes

"Ben Franklin bridge collapse"

"Rooftop battle of the gods"

"Unicorn ride in Philadelphia"

"Epic showdown at the baseball stadium"

"The Mythology of Shazam!" - featurette

Director’s Audio Commentary with David F. Sandberg

Deleted Scenes, Alternate & Extended Scenes

The Disappointing Case of Shazam! Fury of the Gods

After a lackluster theatrical run, it seems that Warner Bros. might be cutting its losses and packing things in when it comes to Shazam 2.

The digital release for the film comes a lean 21 days after its theatrical release.

To bring some perspective, Black Adam, which was just as maligned when it hit theater last fall, took 31 days to come to digital. Or on the Marvel side, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will have taken 60 days to come to the same platforms when it releases on April 18.

With Warner Bros. entering a new era of DC storytelling, on the back of James Gunn and Peter Safran, it will be interesting to see if the rest of this year's DC slate (The Flash, Blue Beetle, and Aquaman 2) are treated the same way.

Because this is looking like a studio that is simply ready to turn over the super-powered page.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is playing in theaters now with a digital release coming on Friday, April 7.