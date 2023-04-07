Watch Shazam 2 Online: First 10 Minutes Released for Free

Following a disappointing run in theaters for the DCU, Warner Bros. shared the start of Shazam! Fury of the Gods on the internet for fans to watch for free.

After suffering through the worst opening weekend of any DCEU movie to date, Zachary Levi's sequel is already set for its digital release on April 18, only a month after it initially hit the big screen.

And with Shazam 2's HBO Max release following its digital debut by only a few weeks, Warner Bros. already started off its home viewing promotional run as the sequel muddles its way through its run at the box office.

Vudu released the first 10 minutes of Warner Bros.' Shazam! Fury of the Gods to watch for free online, showing the opening scenes to fans while the sequel still plays in theaters.

Asher Angel's Billy Batson and his foster siblings hear about a new disaster in Philadelphia before heading outside and powering up into the Shazam family.

Warner Bros.

In his Shazam body, Billy lies on the couch chatting with a pediatrician about his problems, which were highlighted in a number of trailers for Shazam 2.

Warner Bros.

This comes after the movie's opening scene highlighting Helen Mirren's Hespera and Lucy Liu's Kalypso as they storm into the Acropolis Museum in Athens, Greece and steal the broken pieces of the Wizard's staff.

Warner Bros.

This scene also included Rizwan Manji as one of the museum's employees, making for a fun DC cameo after playing the janitor in two episodes of DC's Peacemaker.

Warner Bros.

The full video can be seen below:

Will Shazam 2's Digital Release Succeed?

Although Shazam 2's stars have opened up about the movie's failures, this only pushes its theatrical run closer to its end with the movie inching towards its full home release.

Seeing this much of the movie being released so soon only places more doubt on Shazam's future, especially considering the DCU is about to go through a major reboot/rebuild under DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran.

And with new DC movies like The Flash and Blue Beetle looking to take over the spotlight in the coming weeks, this may be Warner Bros.' last chance to bring in as much revenue as possible for Shazam's second solo outing.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is now playing in theaters.