Ben Affleck's Batman & More DC Heroes Featured In Shazam 2 Trailer

Shazam 2 Trailer References Justice League Heroes

The official trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods debuted at Warner Bros.' San Diego Comic-Con panel offering the first look at the DC sequel. Zachary Levi's Shazam references Justice League heroes such as Ben Affleck's Batman, Ezra Miller's Flash, and Jason Mamoa's Aquaman, with previous footage to highlight each.

Shazam opened the trailer in a therapy session in which he questioned why he has his powers and what he is "even contributing" to the world.

He pointed out "there's already a superhero with a red suit with a lightning bolt on it" while footage of Ezra Miller's Flash from Justice League played. The actor's face was omitted from the clip amid recent controversy surrounding them.

Shazam gushed over how "Aquaman is literally huge, and he's so manly," with footage playing of Jason Mamoa's DC solo debut.

Levi's DC hero concluded his fanboy moment by referencing Ben Affleck's Dark Knight: "and Batman, so cool."

The full trailer can be seen below:

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

