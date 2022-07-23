Comic-Con: MCU and DC Announcements & Schedule | New Loki Season 2 Photos | Black Panther Disney+ Spin-off | Star Wars Fixes Plot Hole | MCU Producer on 'Woke' Criticism | Batgirl Movie Delayed | Iron Fist Future Doubtful | Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 Contract | Jessica Jones Title Changed | Kingpin's Future Rumors | Chris Pratt's Marvel Departure | Tom Hiddleston Expecting Baby | MCU Ironheart First Look | Thor 4 Post-Credits Scenes | Blade Suffers Delay |

Ben Affleck's Batman & More DC Heroes Featured In Shazam 2 Trailer

Batman Shazam Flash
By Sam Hargrave

Shazam 2 Trailer References Justice League Heroes

The official trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods debuted at Warner Bros.' San Diego Comic-Con panel offering the first look at the DC sequel. Zachary Levi's Shazam references Justice League heroes such as Ben Affleck's Batman, Ezra Miller's Flash, and Jason Mamoa's Aquaman, with previous footage to highlight each.

Shazam opened the trailer in a therapy session in which he questioned why he has his powers and what he is "even contributing" to the world.

Shazam 2 Therapy Scene
Warner Bros.

He pointed out "there's already a superhero with a red suit with a lightning bolt on it" while footage of Ezra Miller's Flash from Justice League played. The actor's face was omitted from the clip amid recent controversy surrounding them.

Shazam 2 Flash
Warner Bros.

Shazam gushed over how "Aquaman is literally huge, and he's so manly," with footage playing of Jason Mamoa's DC solo debut.

Shazam 2 Aquaman
Warner Bros.

Levi's DC hero concluded his fanboy moment by referencing Ben Affleck's Dark Knight: "and Batman, so cool."

Shazam 2 Batman
Warner Bros.

The full trailer can be seen below:

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

