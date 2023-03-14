Shazam 2's Surprisingly Low Budget Revealed (Report)

The budget for Zachary Levi's next DCU film, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, is now revealed, and it's not quite what one might expect.

While audiences are still waiting to see the upcoming film, some critics have already had the pleasure. Thankfully, the reception to Shazam 2 is positive, which is refreshing news for superhero fans after Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania's lackluster reviews.

It's not too surprising to hear that Shazam: Fury of the Gods was good, seeing as the original movie is considered by many to be among the best DCU films in recent years.

However, given the positive reception and performance of the 2019 movie, one would think it'd be given more to work with for its next installment. Oddly enough, that doesn't seem like it was the case here.

Shazam's Low-Cost Budget

In a new report from Variety, the budget for Warner Bros.' upcoming DCU film Shazam! Fury of the Gods was revealed.

The outlet estimated that the film would bring in between a measly $35 million to $40 million domestically for its opening weekend. For comparison, the original movie opened to $53.5 million.

Variety then went on to discuss the second movie's budget, which comes in at a modest $100 million price tag, the same as the franchise's first installment. One would think the sequel to a successful blockbuster, which also contains large-scale sequences and VFX needs, might warrant a little more money for the creatives to work with.

The most expensive DC Extended Universe movie to date is 2017's Justice League, which sat at a whopping $300 million budget.

Below are the total budgets for past DCU films

Justice League - $300 Million

- $300 Million Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice : $263 Million

: $263 Million Black Adam - $260 Million

- $260 Million Man of Steel - $225 Million

- $225 Million The Batman - $200 Million

- $200 Million The Suicide Squad - $185 Million

- $185 Million Aquaman - $160 Million

- $160 Million Wonder Woman - $150 Million

- $150 Million Shazam! Fury of the Gods - $100 Million

- $100 Million Shazam! - $85 Million

- $85 Million Birds of Prey - $82 Million

Is a Low Budget Good for Shazam?

Sometimes, less is more.

Despite not having any more money for its sequel, this next Shazam! installment doesn't seem to be hurting from it in any way.

The action seems to be dialed up to eleven, with the whole Shazam family taking on three powerful gods and one massive dragon—who is the result of some pretty impressive VFX work.

Sometimes one might wonder where all the money goes in some of these budgets. For example, while both Shazam! projects were only $100 million, Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam was over double that price—but there's no clear difference in the final projects.

Though, in Teth-Adam's case, reshoots were a key factor in the project's ballooning budget.

No matter how good Fury of the Gods is, one big question remains: what will happen to this version of Shazam?

Will the same cast and storylines be brought over to James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU, or should fans expect this installment to be the last? Not even those involved with the franchise know.

Star Grace Caroline Curry exclusively told The Direct that she's "not in [those] conversations." Shazam himself, Zachary Levi, doesn't even seem to know.

Odds are, the performance of the sequel will determine the fate of Billy Batson in the new DCU. So for those who want more of the hero, make sure to go see Shazam! Fury of the Gods when it hits theaters on Friday, March 17.