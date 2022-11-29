Zachary Levi's Shazam 2 Runtime Revealed In Advance

The official runtime for Zachary Levi's Shazam! Fury of the Gods has been announced in a recent report, revealing the film to be on the shorter side compared to previous DCU movies.

The March 2023 movie is a sequel to 2019's Shazam!, which followed the superhero origin of Billy Batson as he discovered the importance of family.

The sequel's plot, as revealed by the trailer from San Diego Comic-Con in July, will see the family — affectionately called the "Shazam Family" or "Shazamily" by fans — continue to develop their superhero identities, while fighting a villain unfamiliar to comics fans.

How Long Is Shazam: Fury of the Gods?

DC

One Take News reported on Tuesday that Shazam! Fury of the Gods will officially have a runtime of 2 hours, 10 minutes, according to sources confirming with OTN. The report states that the film will be advertised by movie theaters as 130 minutes.

The Zachary Levi-starring sequel reportedly clocks in at just two minutes shorter than 2019's Shazam!, which was 2 hours, 12 minutes, or 132 minutes. The below list, which now includes Fury of the Gods, shows the runtimes for all DCEU films as of publication, from longest to shortest:

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021): 4 hours, 2 minutes

(2021): 4 hours, 2 minutes Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016): 2 hours, 32 minutes

(2016): 2 hours, 32 minutes Wonder Woman 1984 (2020): 2 hours, 31 minutes

(2020): 2 hours, 31 minutes Man of Steel (2013): 2 hours, 23 minutes

(2013): 2 hours, 23 minutes Aquaman (2018): 2 hours, 23 minutes

(2018): 2 hours, 23 minutes Wonder Woman (2017): 2 hours, 21 minutes

(2017): 2 hours, 21 minutes Shazam! (2019): 2 hours, 12 minutes

(2019): 2 hours, 12 minutes The Suicide Squad (2021): 2 hours, 12 minutes

(2021): 2 hours, 12 minutes Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023, unreleased): 2 hours, 10 minutes

(2023, unreleased): 2 hours, 10 minutes Black Adam (2022): 2 hours, 5 minutes

(2022): 2 hours, 5 minutes Suicide Squad (2016): 2 hours, 5 minutes

(2016): 2 hours, 5 minutes Justice League (2017): 2 hours

(2017): 2 hours Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (2020): 1 hour, 49 minutes

What to Expect From Shazam 2

Shazam! Fury of the Gods, with its newly announced 2 hours, 10 minutes runtime, is the fifth shortest DCEU film as of publication, two minutes shorter than both the first Shazam! film and 2021's The Suicide Squad.

This movie will be the first DCEU film released under James Gunn's and Peter Safran's new leadership of DCEU films and television. However, according to OTN's report, the post-production of the film has already been completed, indicating little impact of the new leadership on the film. But, The Suicide Squad was directed by Gunn back in 2021.

With a matching tone to the first Shazam! film, as seen in the trailer, and a similar runtime to it too, the 2023 sequel seems to be taking cues from its predecessor beyond characters and story arcs.

However, the DCEU as a franchise is ever-evolving, and it's still fairly early to truly determine any strong patterns runtimes may indicate.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods releases on March 17, 2023.