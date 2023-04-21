The Flash Movie Gets Exciting Runtime Update (Report)

A new update revealed The Flash will sport an elevated runtime worthy of the Multiversal story it is going to tell.

The upcoming DCEU epic will see Ezra Miller's Flash (possibly for the last time) take on the challenges of not just his own reality but multiple realities as he aims to save the Multiverse.

Despite The Flash's release date being months away, the movie reportedly remains in a state of flux. Stories of constant changes have become a regular thing for this super-powered blockbuster, as the DC Studios team swaps things in and out.

But even with all these changes, the movie supposedly remains "extraordinarily well-received" amongst test screening audiences.

How Long Is The Flash Movie Runtime?

While not yet confirmed by Warner Bros., a new report looks to have unveiled an excitingly long runtime for The Flash.

According to insider KC Walsh, the upcoming DC film will be around 150 minutes (2 hours, 30 minutes) long.

This would put it in the four longest DCEU movies of all time, coming in one minute shorter than 2020's Wonder Woman 1984.

The Flash Film News on Twitter replied to Walsh's initial report saying the movie would be "shorter" than that 150-minute mark, so the exact length of The Flash is still uncertain.

To compare, the full list of DCEU movies and runtimes can be seen below:

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021): 4 hours, 2 minutes Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016): 2 hours, 32 minutes Wonder Woman 1984 (2020): 2 hours, 31 minutes Man of Steel (2013): 2 hours, 23 minutes Aquaman (2018): 2 hours, 23 minutes Wonder Woman (2017): 2 hours, 21 minutes Shazam! (2019): 2 hours, 12 minutes The Suicide Squad (2021): 2 hours, 12 minutes Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023): 2 hours, 10 minutes Black Adam (2022): 2 hours, 5 minutes Suicide Squad (2016): 2 hours, 5 minutes Justice League (2017): 2 hours Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (2020): 1 hour, 49 minutes

Is The Flash's Massive Runtime a Good Thing?

While these kinds of extended runtimes are not always a good thing, it does feel like it could be for The Flash.

All reports coming out of the upcoming DC epic are that the film is excellent. So this 150-minute number should be exciting for fans.

If the movie is "one of the best superhero movies [ever]" as DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has publicly been saying, then the longer the better.

DC has been no stranger to longer movies, meaning if this runtime sticks, The Flash could join the ranks of The Batman, Man of Steel, and Wonder Woman as one of the better DC films eclipsing that 2-hour and 20-minute threshold.

And seeing as The Flash's closest competitor at the box office, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, will also be well over 120 minutes long, it seems as though comic book movie fans will spend plenty of time at the theater over the next couple of months.

The Flash is set to hit theaters on June 16.