Blue Beetle Runtime Makes It One of the DCEU's Shortest Movies

One of the DCEU's shortest movies ever is reportedly on the way after reports revealed the runtime for Blue Beetle.

Blue Beetle will serve as a unique checkpoint in the greater DC Universe, with Xolo Maridueña's leading hero potentially becoming the first new character in James Gunn and Peter Safran's reimagined take on the franchise.

With this hero being one of more than a dozen that will continue into the new cinematic universe from the DCEU, anticipation is already building to see what's in store for DC's third solo movie of the year.

Blue Beetle Runtime Reportedly Revealed

DC

An AMC Theaters listing for DC Studios' Blue Beetle revealed the new DCEU movie's runtime, coming in at 2 hours and 7 minutes long.

Compared to the rest of the franchise, it ranks as the fifth-shortest movie in the DCEU, just three minutes shorter than 2023's Shazam! Fury of the Gods and two minutes longer than both 2022's Black Adam and 2016's Suicide Squad.

To compare, the full list of DCEU movies and runtimes can be seen below:

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021): 4 hours, 2 minutes Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016): 2 hours, 32 minutes Wonder Woman 1984 (2020): 2 hours, 31 minutes Man of Steel (2013): 2 hours, 23 minutes Aquaman (2018): 2 hours, 23 minutes Wonder Woman (2017): 2 hours, 21 minutes Shazam! (2019): 2 hours, 12 minutes The Suicide Squad (2021): 2 hours, 12 minutes Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023): 2 hours, 10 minutes Blue Beetle (2023): 2 hours, 7 minutes Black Adam (2022): 2 hours, 5 minutes Suicide Squad (2016): 2 hours, 5 minutes Justice League (2017): 2 hours Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (2020): 1 hour, 49 minutes

How Will Blue Beetle Add to New DCU?

Seeing Blue Beetle rank as one of the shortest DC movies doesn't come as much of a shock, as most of the films that have debuted more recently have been on the shorter end with their runtimes (outside of Zack Snyder's Justice League).

DC isn't the only franchise shortening runtimes, with movies like Greta Gerwig's upcoming efforts on Barbie actually coming in under the two-hour mark. And Marvel epics like Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (2 hours, 5 minutes) and Thor: Love and Thunder (1 hour, 59 minutes) both trended on the shorter side for the red brand.

Looking at this runtime, fans can expect a quick and concise story to be told as Jaime Reyes gets his first live-action adventure on the big screen.

With an all-star cast of actors taking the spotlight, including industry veterans George Lopez and Susan Sarandon, this shorter movie will have plenty of enticing performances as Jaime's origin story takes center stage.

Blue Beetle will debut in theaters on August 18.