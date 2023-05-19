Blue Beetle Cast: DC Announces 10 Main Actors In Movie

DC Studios confirmed a number of actors from summer’s Blue Beetle along with their roles in the DCU.

Along with movies for more well-known characters like Shazam, the Flash, and Aquaman, 2023 will bring the first live-action solo story for Jaime Reyes and the thrilling blue superhero suit that he'll don on the big screen.

While the character himself is new to this kind of spotlight, DC Studios pulled together an impressive cast of actors to bring the Reyes family, their friends, and their enemies to life in the DC Universe.

Blue Beetle's Confirmed Actors

An official press release from Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios confirmed the 10 main actors in DC Studios' Blue Beetle along with the roles that they'll play in the new DC solo film.

1.) Xolo Maridueña - Jaime Reyes

Xolo Maridueña

DC's newest superhero comes in the form of young Jaime Reyes, played by rising star Xolo Maridueña in his first superhero outing. At only 21 years old, Maridueña has already built up an impressive resume, including an important supporting role on Parenthood before taking on an important main cast part in Netflix's Cobra Kai.

Jaime Reyes comes into possession of a mysterious scarab that transforms into an alien bioweapon, setting him on his own superhero path that will see him struggle with new challenges in his way.

2.) Adriana Barraza - Nana Reyes

Adriana Barraza

Mexican star Adriana Barraza joins Jaime Reyes' immediate family as she plays the leading character's grandmother in Blue Beetle.

Along with a couple of roles in other blockbusters like Thor and Rambo: Last Blood, Barraza has a long history in Spanish-language films before she helps fill out this new Latin family that will shine in DC's upcoming adventure.

3.) Damían Alcázar - Alberto Reyes

Damían Alcázar

Jaime Reyes' father, Alberto, will be played by veteran Mexican actor Damían Alcázar in what will be his first jump into the superhero movie landscape.

While there aren't many major American films that he was in, he's known to some as the actor behind Lord Sopespian in 2008's The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian.

4.) Elpidia Carrillo - Rocio Reyes

Elpidia Carrillo

Opposite Alberto Reyes will be his wife and Jaime's mother, Rocio Reyes, played by another fan-favorite Mexican star, Elpidia Carrilo.

Carrilo is best known for playing one of the leading roles in both Predator movies alongside stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers, and Danny Glover in 1987 and 1990.

5.) Susan Sarandon - Victoria Kord

Susan Sarandon

Susan Sarandon joins the DCU in this movie as Victoria Kord, who was seen in the trailer as likely the movie's big villain in search of the scarab that gives Jaime his superpowers. In the comics, her brother Ted actually has a run as the Blue Beetle for a time, although she appears to be dead set on taking down the titular hero from the footage seen so far.

Sarandon's career spans over half a century, with notable roles coming in projects like Thelma & Louise and Dead Man Walking.

6.) Raoul Max Trujillo - Conrad Carapax

Raoul Max Trujillo

Conrad Carapax is an archaeologist from DC Comics who also became a secondary villain for the Blue Beetle known as the Indestructible Man. In DC Studios' live-action adaptation, he'll be played by Raoul Max Trujillo, although there's no word on whether he'll be a hero or a villain.

A veteran of the big and small screen, Trujillo is best known recently for his run on Mayans M.C. along with his role in 2013's Riddick.

7.) George Lopez - Uncle Rudy

George Lopez

Almost no star in this movie is a bigger name than George Lopez, who takes on a comic book film for the first time by playing Jaime's uncle, Rudy.

Best known for his time as a stand-up comedian and late-night TV host, he currently stars as a fictionalized version of himself in Lopez vs. Lopez, on which he also serves as an executive producer and creator.

8.) Bruna Marquezine - Jenny Kord

Bruna Marquezine

Jaime Reyes will find himself with a love interest in Blue Beetle thanks to Bruna Marquezine's Jenny Kord, who will almost certainly have a tie to Susan Sarandon's villainous Victoria Kord. The character is likely to be Victoria's daughter, which will cause plenty of family drama from both sides as Jenny and Jaime's relationship evolves.

This will be one of Marquezine's first big American movies after many years as a Brazilian actress and singer, although she also appeared in 2015's Breaking Through.

9.) Belissa Escobedo - Milagro Reyes

Belissa Escobedo

Jaime's energetic sister Milagro Reyes will be played by Belissa Escobedo, who was seen joking around with her brother on numerous occasions in the trailer while also serving as a great source of emotional support.

Quickly building a name for herself in Hollywood, Escobedo also had a leading role in 2022's Hocus Pocus 2 alongside Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker.

10.) Harvey Guillén - Dr. Sanchez

Harvey Guillén

Taking on a more villainous role in this movie will be Harvey Guillen as he plays Dr. Sanchez, who was seen in photos guarding a cell with Jaime Reyes inside and offering up an intimidating look on his face.

Guillen is best known currently for his leading role in FX's What We Do in the Shadows, playing vampire-familiar-turned-bodyguard Guillermo in the TV adaptation of Taika Waititi's 2014 mockumentary-style comedy.

Blue Beetle will debut in theaters on August 18.