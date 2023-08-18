For those looking to see an exhaustive list of the characters and actors in DC Studios' upcoming Blue Beetle film, look no further.

The blockbuster, starring Xolo Maridueña, went through a long journey to the big screen. In fact, at one point, it wasn't even going to be getting a theatrical release.

But now, critics have seen it, and it's days away from its worldwide debut. The first reactions teased "a spellbinding origin story" and a story "full of laughter, action & lots of heart."

The Cast of DC's Blue Beetle Movie

1.) Xolo Maridueña - Jaime Reyes

Xolo Maridueña

The movie's titular hero, Jaime Reyes, is portrayed by Xolo Maridueña. His character is someone who is just arriving back home in Palmera City after graduating college, only to unexpectedly get bonded with alien tech and made into a superhero.

Maridueña explained how “Jaime is more than just a relatable character” in a recent interview:

“Jaime is more than just a relatable character, I think Jaime speaks for a lot of the situations that we face in real life. He’s a kid that believed in an idea of progress and is playing by the rules and is staying in his lane. His family came [to Palmera City] before he did and they did all the hard work, and all of it has been headed for him to become this promise of progress and the pursuit of the American dream. And once he follows the rules and comes back, he realizes that a lot of those things are not like they said it would be, that life often brings surprises and to people like him, it’s not as easy as go to college, come back and make a career.”

Maridueña is most well known for his role as Miguel Diaz in the Cobra Kai series.

2.) Bruna Marquezine - Jenny Kord

Bruna Marquezine

While the original Blue Beetle, Ted Kord, won’t be in the film, his daughter, Jenny Kord is. In fact, Bruna Marquezine’s character, who is against Kord Industries’ current direction into weapons, is the person who gives Jaime Reyes the mystical Scarab in the first place.

Marquezine described Jenny as “a very confident young woman” who also happens to be “quite lonely:”

“Jenny is a very confident young woman, but she’s also quite lonely. She lost her mom at a very young age. Her father, Ted Kord, disappeared when she was young, so she grew up kind of all over. She has this need and this desire to just belong to something again, to have her family, to feel like she’s part of something bigger than her.”

The actress formerly played Caratina de Lurton in the long-running series God Save the King and will be starring in the upcoming TV show Conquest.

3.) Damián Alcázar - Alberto Reyes

Damián Alcázar

Damián Alcázar’s Alberto Reyes is the patriarch of the family and is an eternal optimist, just like his son. He is endlessly supportive and consistently has wisdom to offer up.

Alcázar's biggest project recently was Apple TV’s Acapulco, and he briefly appeared in Narcos: Mexico.

4.) George Lopez - Rudy Reyes

George Lopez

Rudy Reyes is Jaime’s eccentric uncle who might seem a little nuts, but is actually a genius who never reached his true potential.

Lopez shared that “Rudy’s a bit of a contradiction” when it comes to how people might judge the book by its cover:

“We’re so quick to judge somebody by the way they look, and Rudy’s a bit of a contradiction of the way that he looks to that he’s very intelligent. He looks like he doesn’t care what time it is, but he does. He lives with his mom, he sleeps in the living room… It’s all the things that I’ve seen with my own eyes, with the brothers of friends that I have. It’s an homage to all of the brothers.”

The actor is most known for the George Lopez show but also played key roles in Rio, The Smurfs, Meet the Blacks, The Tax Collector, and more.

5.) Adriana Barraza - Nana Reyes

Adriana Barraza

Adriana Barazza plays Nana Reyes, the family’s fiercely protective nana who might seem really warm on the outside, but inside, she hides a mysterious secret past.

While talking about the essence of Blue Beetle’s film, Barraza summed it up by saying that people “need to open [their] heart:”

“This is the essence: you need to open your heart, because everybody wants justice, and it’s not easy. Because all the time people have a lot of bad things around, but if you can open your eyes and your arms, you will transform your life in a very good sense.”

The actress actually appeared briefly in Marvel Studios’ Thor, and, more recently, she can be seen in Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, Dora and the Lost City of Gold, and Snowfall.

6.) Belissa Escobedo - Milagro Reyes

Belissa Escobedo

One of the most prominent members of Jaime Reyes’ family in Blue Beetle is Belissa Escobedo’s Milagro, his sister. The two are close and contrast each other well—he’s an optimist, while she’s the realist of the duo.

The actress shared that Milagro is “hilarious… independent… outspoken… blunt… [and] just extremely honest:”

“Milagro is hilarious, I love Milagro. She’s very independent, she’s outspoken, she's blunt, she’s just extremely honest to the point where people probably are like, ‘She is so rude!’ But she just tells it like it is, you know? She doesn’t like to beat around the bush, she’s a realist, vs. Jaime, who’s kind of optimistic and very hopeful and Milagro’s always been like, ‘Dude, come on, bro, like that’s not gonna happen.’ Which I’ve always loved about their relationship.”

Audiences might have recently spotted Escobedo in Disney+’s Hocus Pocus 2. She played roles in the television shows American Horror Stories, Don’t Look Deeper, and The Baker and the Beauty.

7.) Elpidia Carrillo - Rocio Reyes

Elpidia Carrillo

Elpidia Carrillo’s Rocio Reyes is Jaime’s mother, and not only is she protective of her family members, but she wants to see all of their dreams come true.

The actress portrayed Anna in Predator and Predator 2, and, more recently, she appeared in Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities and Mayans M.C.

8.) Susan Sarandon - Victoria Kord

Susan Sarandon

Victoria Kord, played by Susan Sarandon, is the main antagonist of the film. She is the current owner of Kord Industries, a weapons and technology giant that is working on some deadly new prototypes.

Sarandon explained how the character goes “from a well-intentioned point of view in the beginning” to something a little meaner:

“[Victoria Kord is] really smart, she really cares, she was in a situation where she built this company and then, at the end of the day, the dad gives it to the guy, the son instead of her, who then basically ruins everything that she has built. She gets absolutely no credit for all the work that she’s done. He then manages to wreck the business and leave her holding the damage and trying to save the day. So, I think that she goes maybe from a well-intentioned point of view in the beginning to being [LAUGHS] quite ruthless, which is really fun. And without a conscience, because I think whatever she felt about justice in her own personal case was not fair, was not just.”

The Blue Beetle actress can be seen in recent projects such as Maybe I Do, Rick and Morty, Monarch, Ride the Eagle, and more.

9.) Harvey Guillén - Dr. Sanchez

Harvey Guillén

Harvey Guillén’s Dr. Sanchez is a scientist working under Victoria Kord to utilize the Scarab’s alien technology for weapons development at Kord Industries.

While talking about Blue Beetle’s place amongst other superheroes, the actor shared that the new hero “can shoulder-to-shoulder” with everyone else:

“I think Blue Beetle can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with other superheroes because he is at that level. He has the formula that makes a superhero: leads with heart, has the best intentions, is a badass… It just has what you need in a superhero, what we want. It’s aspirational hero dream, if you will, it’s what you want your heroes to be.”

Guillén is most well known for his role as Guillermo de la Cruz in What We Do in the Shadows and also provides his voice for Nightwing in Harley Quinn.

10.) Raoul Max Trujillo - Carapax

Raoul Max Trujillo

Raoul Max Trujillo’s Carapax is the muscle that goes up against Jaime Reyes. While he doesn’t have the Scarab at his disposal, he does get his own mech suit from Kord Industries.

In the press release for the upcoming movie, Trujillo commented on the film’s balance between a deeper meaning and humor, explaining how the story “[is] still real” despite the “more playful” spirit of the overall movie:

“That’s what I’ve always loved about the DC Universe, is it really does get deep into whatever story it is… Blue Beetle? I mean, it’s the Blue Beetle, first of all, it’s not gonna be super dark, it’s gonna be way more playful, way more fun, way more effervescent just like the suit is. So, yeah, there just is a whole fun, light quality, but yet overshadowed by this sort of darkness, but not super dark. But it’s still real—you still get that feeling of manipulation and exploitation, but it’s not pounding into you. It’s gonna be really fun to see.”

The actor previously played a key role in Mayans M.C. He can next be seen in Mourning Rock and 13 Steps.

11.) Becky G - Khaji-Da

Becky G

Becky G offers her voice to Khaji-Da, the proper name of the alien Blue Beetle entity. She is who speaks to Jaime Reyes when he is in his super suit.

While speaking about the evolution of the Scarab’s character, Becky G shared that Khaji-Da “starts off kind of soulless” but then “starts to become one with Jaime:”

“So, I think there’s a lot of references to what technology is today, with Khaji-Da. At first, it starts off kind of soulless, she’s almost like an AI, Siri-type voice, but as she starts to become one with Jaime, she’s taking information.”

Becky G is mostly known for her singing talents, having even offered up a song for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. She did play the Yellow Ranger, Trini, in 2017’s Power Rangers.

12.) Jorge Jimenez - Tio Chema

Jorge Jimenez

Tio Chema, played by Jorge Jimenez, has only a small role in the DC Studios film.

Jimenez will appear in the upcoming projects Arguadilla and Sacrificios. He has previously shown up in Alita: Battle Angel, Machete Kills, and Narcos: Mexico.

13.) Eyra Agüero Joubert - Tia Maru

Eyra Agüero Joubert

Eyra Agüero Joubert’s Tia Maru makes a brief appearance in Blue Beetle.

The actress will be seen in the upcoming series Blowers.

14.) Modesto Lacén - General Crane

Modesto Lacén

General Crane, portrayed by Modesto Lacén, appears only briefly as someone interested in Victoria Kord’s military tech.

Lacén’s recent work includes The Kings of Salsa, Plane, and a brief appearance in Fox’s Fantasy Island.

15.) Oshún Ramirez - Nayeli

Oshún Ramirez

Oshún Ramirez makes her first fleeting blockbuster appearance as Nayeli in Blue Beetle.

The young actress has booked national commercials for Acura, My Little Pony, and Salad Gig. She’s also offered her voice talent to projects like Tig N’ Seek, Mick Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures, and Future-Worm!.

16.) Brianna Lewis - Kord Receptionist

Brianna Lewis

Brianna Lewis brings her performance to the front desk of Kord Industries as the receptionist of the building.

Most recently, the actress was seen in Nicholas Cage’s Renfield.

17.) Jackson Spidell - Black Ops Leader

Jackson Spidell

The Black Ops Leader for Victoria Kord’s goon squad is played pay Jackson Spidell, and his team is sent after Jaime Reyes after the main character acquires the titular Blue Beetle.

Spidell was actually an assistant stunt coordinator for Blue Beetle and previously worked as a fight coordinator for Haunted Mansion, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Red Notice, and Tenet.

18.) Esteban Ruiz - Sebastian, Wall Guard #1

Esteban Ruiz

Esteban Ruiz shows up in Blue Beetle as a guard who probably isn’t being paid enough for everything the goons go up against.

Ruiz’s last acting credits were in 2020 for the short film 400 Pétalos and a movie titled Yerba Buena.

19.) Marcus Nelson - Giovani, Wall Guard #2

Marcus Nelson

Another guard in the latest DC Studios movie is played by Marcus Nelson. He likely doesn’t have the friendliest encounter with Blue Beetle, just like his co-worker, Esteban Ruiz.

Nelson can be next seen in Metamorphosis, a film scheduled for release this year.

20.) Isabella Aparicio - Young Jenny Kord

Isabella Aparicio

Bruna Marquezine’s Jenny Kord has a brief flashback in the movie where Isabella Aparicio brings a younger version of the main character to life.

Aparicio’s only previous credit is Disney+’s The Slumber Party, which is basically the kid's version of The Hangover.

21.) Ayden Rivera - Kid Carapax

Ayden Rivera

Carapax is also treated to some flashbacks—this is where Ayden Rivera comes in as a child-aged version of the movie’s villain.

Like Isabella Aparicio, Rivera only has one previous credit to his name: a short titled Fathead.

22.) Xol Gonzalez - Teen Carapax

Xol Gonzalez

Carapax’s flashbacks are extensive, covering the character’s teen years as well. Xol Gonzalez gets the honor of helping bring that version of big bad, ever so briefly, to life.

Blue Beetle seems to be Gonzalez’s first acting credit.

Blue Beetle is now playing in theaters worldwide.