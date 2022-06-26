DC's Blue Beetle Movie Wraps Filming With Main Villain Actress

Due to the Warner Bros. Discovery merger and issues surrounding The Flash, the future of the DCU as a whole is a bit uncertain these days. But in addition to Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam, optimism is high for DC's 2023 film Blue Beetle, starring Cobra Kai's Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes; and now that filming is well underway, production just crossed a milestone with Blue Beetle's villain.

Directed by Angel Manuel Soto, Blue Beetle is expected to follow the teenage character of Jaime Reyes as he receives powers from a sacred scarab. In addition to Maridueña as Reyes, the DC film also stars George Lopez, Bruna Marquezine, Belissa Escobedo, Harvey Guillen, and Susan Sarandon.

While much of the film's plot remains under wraps, one Blue Beetle star confirmed that filming wrapped for at least one of its integral characters.

Filming Has Wrapped for Blue Beetle's Villain

DC

Actress Susan Sarandon has shared on Instagram that she has finished filming her role as Blue Beetle's mysterious villain, Victoria Kord.

The character of Victoria Kord was reportedly created just for DC's Blue Beetle film.

Sarandon's Instagram caption reads as follows:

"And that’s a wrap on Victoria Kord!"

In April, Sarandon was confirmed to have joined the project as Blue Beetle's primary antagonist. Before Sarandon, Sharon Stone had been in talks for the role.

Who is Blue Beetle's Main Villain?

Even though Sarandon's Victoria Kord isn't from the comics, her character shares the same last name as the second Blue Beetle, Ted Kord.

Due to this connection and the fact that Jaime Reyes is the third Blue Beetle, DC fans have been speculating about the character's potential ties to the character of Ted Kord, as well as his potential role or influence.

Fans have also heard that Victoria Kord isn't the only villain Blue Beetle's Jamie Reyes will be dealing with. It's expected that the film will include Carapax, the Indestructible Man, who also has comic book ties to Ted Kord.

Since Blue Beetle began filming in Atlanta, fans have already caught a glimpse of the hero's impressive-looking blue suit. As production marches on, more information is sure to be revealed; and perhaps fans will learn a bit more about the film's villainous duo.

Blue Beetle is set to debut in theaters on August 18, 2023.