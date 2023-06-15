Margot Robbie's Barbie Movie Runtime Revealed In Advance

Weeks before Margot Robbie's Barbie hits theaters, the candy-pink blockbuster's official runtime has been revealed.

Barbie, which comes from Little Women and Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig, is set to bring Mattel's iconic toy line to the big screen for the first time in its 63-year history.

As the movie has approached its long-awaited release date (which it shares with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer), fans have learned more and more about the film, including its official rating and who is rounding out its stellar cast.

But still, more than a month out from Barbie's theatrical run, still so much remains unknown, including much of its plot.

Barbie's Runtime Revealed

Warner Bros.

Barbie's official runtime has been revealed thanks to a new listing on AMC Theaters' website.

AMC lists Margot Robbie's latest at 1 hour and 54 minutes, including end-credits and potential post-credits scenes.

This means Barbie will be the second-longest film of Greta Gerwig's directing career.

Her last film, a modern adaptation of Little Women, came in as her longest at 2 hours and 15 minutes. While her Oscar-nominated directorial debut Lady Bird was a lean 1 hour and 34 minutes long.

Why So Long for Barbie?

While not broaching that two-hour mark that so many major blockbusters of today breeze across, 1 hour and 54 minutes is nothing to scoff at in a movie that looks like it is going to be as densely packed as Barbie will be.

Grata Gerwig has proven that she can keep a brisk pace with her past films.

Lady Bird can almost feel 'blink-and-its-over' with its rapidity. While Gerwig's Little Women adaptation tells an epic's worth of story (something that has been done in numerous multi-hour mini-series before) in a movie only just over two hours long.

Barbie has a lot to cover it seems, telling the story of Margot Robbie's titular Barbie, the world in which they inhabit, and their relationship with the real world.

And all this is being done while featuring Gerwig's signature biting commentary, as this time she takes on consumerism, legacy, and what it means to be a feminist icon.

That is a lot to cover, so 105 minutes feel like the perfect amount of time. It is honestly a little shocking the movie will not be longer than it is.

Barbie comes to theaters on July 21.