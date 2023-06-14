Margot Robbie's Barbie Movie Gets Unsurprising Rating

Margot Robbie's Barbie movie received an unsurprising rating ahead of its July 21 release date.

The live-action take on Mattel's classic toy from director Greta Gerwig is nearly here, and fans are eager to see just what the acclaimed filmmaker has in store.

So far, audiences have just gotten a taste of Barbie's zany adventures, with a number of trailers hinting at what is in store.

The project boasts a stellar cast, with the likes of Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, and Will Ferrell all joining in on the fun, in a candy-pink adventure that has been described as being "about finding [one's] inner beauty" and Barbie's place in the modern world.

Barbie's Theatrical Rating Revealed

Just over a month out from Barbie's release, its official rating has been revealed, and it will not be surprising to nearly anyone.

According to FilmRatings.com, Greta Gerwig's Barbie film will be rated PG-13.

The rating description cites "suggestive references and brief language" as the primary reason why the Margot Robbie-starring film received the rating it did.

Why Is Barbie's Rating So Unsurprising?

It really is no surprise that Barbie got a PG-13 rating from the MPAA.

If the movie had been coming from someone else other than Greta Gerwig (or a filmmaker like her), then maybe a rating such as this would have shocked some.

However, with films like Little Women, Gerwig has proven she can tell interesting and mature stories without dipping into R-rated territory.

So far in marketing, moments of this PG-13 rating have been showcased, with references to sexual acts, and the objectification of Margot Robbie's Barbie having been showcased in recent trailers.

While the film will not sport the mature content that something like Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer (which opens on the same day as Barbie), Gerwig surely will push that PG-13 rating to its max, likely with her tongue firmly planted in her cheek as she does it.

Barbie is set to hit theaters on July 21.