First Look at Michael Cera's Barbie Movie Character

A first look at Michael Cera's Barbie character has been revealed.

Directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Barbie is one of the most anticipated films of 2023.

Not only has a live-action take on the toy line piqued audience interest, but so has its all-star cast with talent ranging from Simu Liu to Will Ferrell to Dua Lipa.

Leading up to the trailer, Warner Bros. released a string of posters revealing character names and their Barbieland look; and now, audiences just got a first glimpse at actor Michael Cera's.

Who is Michael Cera in Barbie?

A new Barbie poster showcased actor Michael Cera's role in the anticipated film, as well as revealed his character's name, Allan.

Michael Cera is best known for his roles in Juno, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and Superbad.

Allan was an actual Barbie doll who was first released in the 1960s and was marketed as a friend of Ken.

He also wore the exact same multi-colored striped shirt.

Cera's Allen can be seen in the newly-released trailer where he appears alarmed by a confrontation on the Barbieland beach involving the film's various "Kens."

Warner Bros.

What Is Allan's Role in Barbieland?

Both Barbie's posters and its trailer confirmed that a majority of the cast is playing a different version of Barbie or Ken.

The fact that Allan's poster reads, "There's only one Allan," confirms he's different from most of Barbieland's residents and may have something to say about originality.

Interestingly enough, it's also accurate in terms of Barbie's history since the Allan doll was discontinued.

It's likely that Michael Cera's Allan will serve as one of the Ken's friends and, in keeping with Barbie-lore, possibly be romantically connected with Midge, played by Emerald Fennell.

Barbie arrives in theaters on June 21.