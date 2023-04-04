Will Ferrell’s Barbie Movie Character Officially Revealed in New Footage

The latest trailer for Greta Gerwig's Barbie revealed Will Ferrell's never-before-seen character in the upcoming film.

Headlined by mega-stars like Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Barbie is set to immerse audiences in the world of Mattel's iconic toy line, while also telling a biting story on consumerism, and what it means to be an individual.

The upcoming blockbuster features an A-list cast alongside Robbie and Gosling, featuring fan-favorite actors in Simu Liu, Issa Rae, and (yes) even Michael Cera.

But one name that has viewers itching for more information on with Gerwig's Barbie is Will Ferrell, who was announced to be part of the film in early 2022.

After knowing he had been cast in the upcoming Barbie movie, fans finally got a glimpse at Will Ferrell's character in the summer blockbuster.

Ferrell looks to be a corporate type of some sort who meets with Margot Robbie's Barbie after she travels from Barbieland to the real world.

He can be seen in a boardroom with mouth agape as Robbie's take on the classic Mattel character walks in escorted by other buttoned-up suits.

Along with the trailer, the first poster featuring Ferrell's character was released with the actor sporting a black suit jacket and pink tie, with "please call me mother" as a tagline.

See the full trailer below:

Who is Will Ferrell Playing in Barbie?

While details still remain scarce for Will Ferrell's Barbie role, this first look does offer little hints at the story to come.

This suit-and-tie look perfectly lines up with past quotes from the actor, who last fall revealed he was playing the "the CEO of Mattel" in the upcoming film.

In the same Wall Street Journal interview, Ferrell called his character "insensitive," before hinting that something exciting he could not say was hiding behind major Barbie spoilers.

So all that, along with the character poster and glimpses from the trailer start to paint a picture of not only what Ferrell's character will be up to in Barbie, seemingly as the film's antagonist, but also the overall story in Greta Gerwig's blockbuster.

And Ferrell will not be alone in this fictionalized Mattel, with Connor Swindell and Jamie Demetriou's characters seemingly serving as his corporate cronies.

Barbie comes to theaters on July 21.