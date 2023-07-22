Where to Watch Barbie: When Will It Start Streaming Online?

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling officially teamed up as Barbie and Ken in Warner Bros.' (WB) latest release, Barbie. But when will this movie be available for audiences to watch at home?

After directing Lady Bird and Little Women, Greta Gerwig has taken on this massive piece of IP, focusing on the famous Mattel fashion doll.

Anticipation is high and marketing has gone viral through opening against Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, creating an online sensational called 'Barbenheimer'.

Additionally, the intrigue around Barbie is massive, drawing in a wide range of ages.

Where To Watch Barbie

Warner Bros.

Barbie is now playing in theaters worldwide.

To discover the specific dates and locations for screenings near you, please check out the local showtime listings provided by the main theater websites listed below:

Barbie Streaming Release Status

Warner Bros.

Release by Warner Bros., Barbie will eventually make its way onto Max, its newly titled streaming service.

2023's WB DC release, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, hit Max on May 23, 67 days after its theatrical opening on March 17.

However, that 67-day turnaround may not be an accurate comparison as Shazam! 2 may have been pushed forward to hit Max on its first day after being rebranded from HBO Max.

Another 2023 WB film, Evil Dead Rise, became available on Max 63 days after its theatrical release.

However, both of these first-half 2023 films grossed less than $150 million worldwide at the box office.

Barbie will be a different story, almost certainly passing $150 during its global opening weekend.

Factoring in the expectation for this colorful summer flick to be a massive box office hit, it may be a while until it hits streaming.

90 days after its theatrical release, and what the studio hopes is a long run in theaters, October 19 could be a possible release date for Barbie on Max.

Otherwise, expect the film to hit streaming in September at the earliest and October at the latest.

What Is Barbie About?

Warner Bros.

In a fantastical realm known as Barbieland, one of the Barbies (Margot Robbie) is faced with an existential crisis.

After questioning her own existence, she embarks on a thrilling journey into the real world. But she's not alone as Ken (Ryan Gosling) joins her for this adventure.

Greta Gerwig offers a film full of bright colors, musical numbers, and the meaning of life.

Barbie is now playing in theaters.