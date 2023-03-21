Watch Shazam 2 Online: Digital Release Date Revealed

Shazam 2 watch
By David Thompson Posted:

A release date for Shazam! Fury of the Gods to be available to stream online has just been set.

Shazam 2 was released in theaters on Friday, March 17, and opened to an underwhelming $30.1 million domestically. 

DCU's final 2022 film, Black Adam starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson opened to a more impressive $67 million and was available to purchase on streaming 31 days after its October theatrical release.

When Shazam: Fury of the Gods Releases Online

Shazam Fury of the Gods poster
DC

Amazon Prime revealed the digital release date for Shazam: Fury of the Gods as April 18.

That is only 32 days after Shazam 2 was released in theaters, giving fans even less incentive to venture out to a theater in order to watch DC's latest film.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

