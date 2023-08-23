Blue Beetle Streaming Release: When Will It Come Out Online?

The recent theatrical debut of DC's Blue Beetle has some wondering when the super-powered epic could hit streaming services.

After the Xolo Maridueña-led blockbuster rounds out its theatrical run, the film will come to the Warner Bros. (WB)-owned Max streaming service like the rest of the DC library.

In its first weekend, the film earned a meager $18 million across 61 markets in its first five days, doing so despite generally favorable reviews.

Blue Beetle comes as WB (along with the rest of the entertainment industry), reevaluates its streaming strategy.

Will Will Blue Beetle Release on Streaming?

DC

No official streaming release timing has been made public for Blue Beetle, but with the film finally out in theaters, fans have their first indication of when the movie will be able to be enjoyed at home.

After releasing all of its marquee titles day-and-date on streaming (on HBO Max) over the COVID-19 pandemic, Warner Bros. has been in the midst of retooling how it does its streaming releases.

This means there has not been a pattern established for when fans can expect the studio's movies to come to streaming after a theatrical debut.

The most recent example fans have to go on comes in The Flash. Ezra Miller's blockbuster was recently given an official Max release date, coming to the service on Friday, August 25 (70 days after its initial release in theaters).

However, it was released on digital storefronts for purchase 30 days after its first day in theaters.

That could mean Blue Beetle will follow suit, hitting video-on-demand sometime in mid-September after four or so weeks of playing on the big screen.

This theatrical window could be shortened though, as Blue Beetle already seems to not be hitting at the box office, suffering a similar fate to that of recent DC films, like The Flash and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Warner Bros.' other summer blockbuster, Barbie is set to hit digital on Tuesday, September 5, so getting out of the way of that could be smart, releasing on the same platforms two weeks later on Tuesday, September 19.

Blue Beetle Set for Max Success

As for Blue Beetle's Max release date, it looks as though fans will have to wait at least 70 days for the film's debut on the service.

Right around that 70-day mark seems to be what Warner Bros. is going with for its biggest movies coming to the streamer.

The Flash came to the service 70 days after it was released in theaters in mid-June. Shazam 2 took 67 days. And 2022's Black Adam was 56 days.

If Blue Beetle were to take the same approach, it would land on Max sometime around October 27 (exactly 70 days after its big screen debut).

That October 27 date does feel unlikely, however, as it falls on a Sunday. Traditionally Warner Bros. has dropped its theatrical releases onto Max on Fridays.

So, with that thinking, the most likely date for Blue Beetle to hit the service would be Friday, October 25 (68 days after hitting theaters).

Of course, some may wonder about the possibility that the studio pushes Blue Beetle's Max release out further.

Warner Bros has made it clear it "really believe[s] in the motion picture window:"

“We really believe in the motion picture window. Let this movie go to the motion picture window, play it up, build up that brand, then have it go into PVOD. Take it through these windows of economics that have worked forever, and we think work extremely well. And then put it on Max. And when it goes on Max, we think it’ll have a very good impact and that’ll be in the fall.”

So, there is a chance Blue Beetle's theatrical window is extended even further. If that were the case - especially given the film's slow start at the box office, then it would probably only move one week, coming out on Friday, November 3.

Blue Beetle is playing in theaters worldwide now.