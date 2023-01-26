DC Fans Unhappy With Shazam 2 Spoilers In New Trailer

Fans of the DC Cinematic Universe's (DCU) upcoming film Shazam! Fury of the Gods have taken to vocalizing their displeasure at the project's new trailer and its many spoilers.

Fans Are Displeased With Shazam

Warner Bros. and DC Studios released a brand new trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and many fans are unhappy with how it seems to spoil most of the movie.

JATH0R on Reddit claimed that "[they] feel like [they] saw the whole movie:"

"Dang, I feel like I saw the whole movie is that just me? I feel that they put too much in here."

Fellow user zombiereign vocalized his wonder if new co-lead James Gunn "will have any control" over such things in the future:

"Whole movie in a trailer. I wonder if [James] Gunn will have any control over this in the future."

TheRegular-Throwaway also felt confident that what they witnessed was "the whole movie:"

"That was the whole movie lol."

Twitter user @RobertRichman0 brought Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania into the conversation, accusing it of doing something very similar:

"'Shazam 2' and 'Ant-Man 3' in a competition to see which film can spoil more of the plot in each trailer."

@_aqmalik seemed in complete disbelief that Warner Bros. would show so much off:

"Tell me they didn't show the entire final fight in the 'Shazam' trailer..."

In another Tweet, @cocognz even added a "bruh" to the equation, expressing his sheer disbelief:

"That 'Shazam' trailer showed everything bruh."

@FanCultureTalks was pretty confident that they should have "just released the movie:"

"They might aswell have just released the movie now if they was just gonna show everything in this new 'Shazam' trailer."

The entire trailer can be viewed below.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.