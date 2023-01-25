Warner Bros. Announces New Shazam 2 Trailer Ahead of DC's Rebooted Slate Reveal

The release date for Shazam! Fury of the Gods' new trailer has been announced, coming just ahead of James Gunn and Peter Safran's expected DCU slate reveal.

Earlier this month, Shazam 2 director David F. Sandberg teased that the film's second full trailer would drop before the end of January.

However, he wasn't the only DCU creative to make a January promise.

New DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn had also claimed the first DCU reboot announcements would be made at the start of 2023.

Now, thanks to a new Warner Bros. announcement, DC fans finally know exactly when Shazam 2's trailer will arrive, suggesting that Gunn and Safran's anticipated announcement will follow in the days to come.

Shazam 2's New Trailer to Debut Tomorrow

Warner Bros. Brazil posted an Instagram story announcing that Shazam 2's trailer will debut on Thursday, January 26.

Warner Bros.

This puts the new trailer ahead of the upcoming slate reveal for DC Studios' next set of films, which is expected to debut before the end of the month according to studio co-CEO James Gunn.

This marketing move from Warner Bros. is likely to distance the Shazam! sequel from potentially being overshadowed by whatever news DC will be revealing within the next week.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods arrives in theaters on March 17.

This article is developing. Check back for updates!