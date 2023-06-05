James Gunn's Justice League: DC Actor Hopeful for Spot on Rebooted Team

A new DC actor is hopeful to be a part of James Gunn's upcoming DCU reboot and possibly be included in the Justice League's roster.

Xolo Maridueña's Blue Beetle is coming to the big screen at an interesting time. While the film was originally conceived as part of the old DCEU, the project will be debuting right before James Gunn initiates his big DCU reboot.

Lucky for Maridueña, his character's story is fairly removed from everything in the DCEU—meaning it would probably be fairly easy to integrate the hero into Gunn's big plan. He could even make a great candidate for the new Justice League.

Blue Beetle Wants Into the Justice League

While speaking to Empire Magazine, Blue Beetle actor Xolo Maridueña spoke on his hopes to be included in James Gunn's big DCU reboot.

Maridueña excitedly declared that everyone involved with his upcoming film is "ready for the whole nine" if their world is integrated with "the Justice League shit:"

“If we get one movie or a trilogy and fucking fold this into the Justice League shit, we’re ready for the whole nine... For me and Angel [Manuel Soto, director] and the team, we kicked ass with this movie. It just depends on numbers.”

Previously, Deadline revealed that Blue Beetle is expected to "be incorporated in the universe being developed by new DC bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran."

To make matters even more interesting, in December 2022, Warner Bros. sent out some marketing material for Blue Beetle that claimed the film "is just the beginning." It would certainly seem like the company is ready to make the character a part of James Gunn's upcoming reboot.

What Is Blue Beetle's DCU Future?

Based on the fun trailer the project released, Blue Beetle could be DC Studios' answer to Spider-Man. If that's the case, both James Gunn and Peter Safran are undoubtedly thrilled to start incorporating the hero into their plans.

But when it comes time for him to join the Justice League, he'll probably be fighting alongside a team of entirely new faces.

Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck are confirmed to not be returning, and the odds don't look too great for Ezra Miller, Gal Gadot, or Jason Momoa (who might be playing someone else entirely). Then there's Ray Fisher, who left the party long ago.

Instead, Xolo Maridueña would be standing side-by-side with James Gunn's new Superman and a fresh Caped Crusader. Fans can also expect to see a Green Lantern on the team this time around since the cosmic heroes are even leading their own show in Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters.

Blue Beetle is set to hit theaters on August 18.