Jason Sudekis Rumored to Join DC Universe as Superhero

Fans were nervous about learning that Sharon Stone, quickly replaced by Susan Sarandon, would be playing Victoria Kord in Blue Beetle, who would reportedly be the villain. This wasn't a great sign for Ted Kord, who either always ends up dead or kidnapped before he can mentor Xolo Maridueña's Jaime Reyes.

It's been theorized that Victoria could be the wife of Ted Kord, taking control of her husband's company, Kord Industries. So either she makes Ted Kord a victim of mariticide or has him tied up in a basement somewhere for Reyes to save.

But, a recent listing for the film should make fans of the classic character happy, as it points to Ted Kord appearing in Blue Beetle and being played by a fan-favorite actor.

Jason Sudekis Playing Another Ted

DC Comics

Lizzie Hill of Cosmic Circus discovered a listing on Facebook from Bill Marinella Casting that confirms the character Ted Kord will appear in Blue Beetle. The post also indicates that the role will be played by Jason Sudeikis, the star of Ted Lasso.

According to Hill, she was able to confirm the appearance of Ted Kord through her own sources, but these sources suggested that he would be regulated to flashbacks and have only a minor role.

Additionally, this listing also implies that Bruna Marquezine, set to play the female lead and love interest of Xolo Maridueña's Jaime Reyes, is related to Ted Kord. But, it's unknown if Marquezine will be playing Ted Kord's daughter or another relative.

Who is Victoria Kord?

Considering the age difference between Susan Sarandon and Jason Sudeikis, which is 29 years, she likely isn't his wife, unless Ted Kord died a few decades ago and his appearance in Blue Beetle is truly just flashback sequences. Unfortunately, it also makes Victoria being Ted's sister just as unlikely too, so it leaves only two viable options.

Either Victoria Kord is Ted's mother or his aunt, but the latter seems the most likely, since, in the comics and cartoons, Ted Kord had an antagonistic uncle, Jarvis Kord. So, it's expected that Susan Sarandon is playing a gender-swapped iteration of the character.

However, that doesn't bode too well for Ted Kord's chances of survival since Jarvis had indirectly caused Ted's death in the cartoon, The Brave and the Bold‎, before Reyes had the opportunity to meet him. Additionally, in the comics, while Jarvis didn't kill Ted Kord, he had killed the Blue Beetle before him, Dan Garret, which is when Ted inherited the superhero title.

Hopefully, Victoria has reasons to keep Ted Kord alive and well so that fans can enjoy Jason Sudeikis' performance as the classic superhero and maybe even team up with Booster Gold down the line.

Fans will see Ted Kord's fate when they see Blue Beetle in theaters on August 18, 2023.