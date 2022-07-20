Henry Cavill Surprise Superman Announcement Reportedly Coming Soon

Henry Cavill's future as Superman has been in limbo ever since his appearance in 2017's Justice League. The British actor has been the DCEU's Superman since 2013, starting as the titular superhero in Man of Steel. However, after the polarizing reviews of his next several outing in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, the character's future became uncertain. This is on top of the troubled reshoots of the team-up film where Cavill's infamous mustache was digitally removed in post-production.

Now that the DCEU appears to be dismissing the interconnected universe approach, many fans believed that Cavill's time as Superman might have already come to a close. Still, the actor has since expressed interest in reprising his role for another project, indicating that he hasn't given up on his comeback.

Despite that, a recent report revealed that Warner Bros. initially wanted to replace Cavill as its Superman several years ago, meaning that a different direction was supposed to take place.

Now, amid all the rumors and speculation, a new report presents exciting news for Cavill and his supporters.

Will Henry Cavill Attend Warner Bros.' SDCC Panel?

DC

Deadline shared that Henry Cavill will supposedly make a "surprise" appearance to reveal more Superman at Warner Bros.' Hall H panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con.

In the same report, the outlet also highlighted Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam and Shazam: Fury of the Gods as the main attractions of the studio's highly-anticipated panel.

Developing...