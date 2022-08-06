Henry Cavill's Superman Future Receives Promising Update

Despite being DC's most famous face, Superman hasn't had much of a presence in the DCEU. Henry Cavill was the latest actor to bring the Man of Steel to the big screen across three blockbuster flicks, but the British star has been absent since the debacle surrounding 2017's Justice League.

With Ben Affleck finally returning as Batman next year in two movies, many are wondering when Cavill will be back to don the iconic red cape. The actor, who currently stars in Netflix's The Witcher, was recently rumored to appear at San Diego Comic-Con to reveal his imminent return, but that proved to be false.

Although Cavill was absent from Comic-Con, a new report has offered a promising update surrounding his future as Superman.

Henry Cavill's Future as DC's Superman

During a conversation between Fandango's Erik Davis and The Wrap's Umberto Gonzalez on Twitter Spaces, the insiders offered a promising update on Henry Cavill's future as Superman in the DCEU.

Gonzalez first noted that "the Multiverse has to stay" if DC wishes to push forward with both Sasha Calle's Supergirl and Henry Cavill's Superman in the DCEU:

"The Multiverse has to stay, if they want to keep [Supergirl actress] Sasha Calle and bring back a new Superman or bring back Cavill or something, that's going to have to be the reality of it."

Davis then questioned Gonzalez on what he knew about Cavill's Superman future, saying he heard a story that "they've asked him, and he doesn't want to do it:"

Erik Davis: "What have you heard about Henry lately, I've heard a story that they've asked him, and he doesn't want to do it, he doesn't want to come back."

Gonzalez revealed the news Warner Bros. Discovery regime "like [Cavill] as Superman" and may try to bring him back, but that will depend on "whoever the new DC guy is overseeing the universe:"

"I'm pretty sure that if he heard the right take... I do know that the current regime, they like him as Superman and I think they're going to try... This is probably going to turn into a story, I'm not sure, but I'm pretty sure they'll maybe try to [get him back]... I could be wrong, I just don't think they've had a take yet for him to come back. But again, that's all subject to whoever the new DC guy is overseeing the universe and this committee and the one answering to David Zaslav. It's been almost ten years since we've seen him in Man of Steel. But what I can say, I personally, I don't think it's over just yet."

