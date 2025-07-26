Lucasfilm Issues Statement About Anakin Skywalker's Power Level, Dividing Fans

Lucasfilm has issued a controversial statement about Anakin Skywalker's power level as part of the Star Wars company's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) presence. As long as there has been a galaxy far, far away, there have been questions about who the most powerful Jedi of all time is. The consensus among a large swath of Lucasfilm devotees is that Hayden Christensen's franchise hero-turned-villain should top the list (he was the chosen one, after all).

However, new information from Star Wars actively denies that Anakin is the greatest Jedi of all time, which will undoubtedly cause some hubbub among Star Wars fans. The story of Christensen's iconic Jedi is not yet done, though, as he is expected to pop up in at least one new Disney+ series next year. So, his power ranking could ultimately change, but for now, it seems he is not sitting at the top of the pyramid.

Fans attending SDCC have spotted a divisive new statement regarding Anakin Skywalker's power level in the Star Wars universe, revealing that he is, in fact, not the strongest Jedi in the franchise.

An official Star Wars display on the SDCC show floor says Anakin "had the potential to become one of the most powerful Jedi ever," suggesting that he never was, like many believe him to be (via Star Wars Holocron).

This verbiage change has made its way over to the character's official bio on the Star Wars website as well:

"Discovered as a slave on Tatooine by Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker had the potential to become one of the most powerful Jedi ever. Some even believed he was the prophesied Chosen One who would bring balance to the Force. Always pushing the limits of his Jedi training, seeking to excel and live up to his reputation, Skywalker's passion often brought him into conflict with his mentor, Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi. A hero of the Clone Wars, Anakin was caring and compassionate, but suffered from a deep fear of loss that would prove to be his downfall."

Anakin Skywalker will next appear in Ahsoka Season 2, which is due out sometime in 2026. The Dave Filoni-developed streaming series follows Anakin's Clone Wars padawan, Ahsoka Tano, between Episodes VI and VII, taking on a Force-wielding protege of her own, Sabine Wren. Christensen appears as a Force Ghost in the series, coming to Ahsoka through the Force to help her on her mentoring journey.

Is Anakin The Most Powerful Jedi in Star Wars?

Lucasfilm

Despite Star Wars offering its official take on the Anakin power level, fans will not stop debating who sits at the top of the Jedi food chain in the beloved sci-fi franchise.

Star Wars Rebels and Clone Wars creator Dave Filoni has been quoted as saying that Akakin is, in fact, "the greatest Jedi of all time," lending further credence to the argument that Anakin is the GOAT.

Filoni is not the only big-name Star Wars creative to offer this sort of opinion. The Mandalorian & Grogu director Jon Favreau told fans in 2023 that he sees Anakin as potentially the greatest Jedi ever, knowing he could take out a prime Luke Skywalker if the two ever met on the battlefield.

This is an argument that could, and likely will, go on forever. However, with the added context of this new official Star Wars character description, fans on the anti-Anakin side of the debate finally have some damning evidence that could win out.

With Anakin set to appear in Ahsoka Season 2, the character's legacy could be cemented if the show featured the character doing even more badass Jedi stuff.

But for now, the case has been made, and it certainly seems that the franchise itself sees the character as on a power level below some other character (or characters) from across the canon.