Dave Filoni Confirms Who the Best Jedi of All Time Is

Ahsoka writer and director Dave Filoni just confirmed who the greatest Jedi of all time is—and it’s not Rosario Dawson’s leading hero.

Many characters over the years could be considered incredible Jedi.

Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker was one of the very first audiences ever met. Then there’s his mentor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, or even Master Yoda himself.

That’s not to mention the dozens of other members of the Order who appear across the various stories told in various mediums. But only one of them can be considered the best—at least, according to Filoni.

Who Is the Best Jedi of All Time?

Star Wars

In a new promotional featurette for the upcoming Star Wars Disney+ series Ahsoka, director and writer Dave Filoni confirmed who he feels is the best Jedi.

According to the creative, Ahsoka was "trained by the greatest Jedi of all time in Anakin Skywalker."

But why is Anakin the best? Well, Jon Favreau previously spoke on why he feels Anakin is stronger than someone like Luke Skywalker.

When asked by The Cyber Nerds about who would win in a fight between prime Luke and prime Anakin, Favreau noted how "it has to be Anakin," and that the franchise hasn't ever really shown what prime Luke would look like:

“I think it has to be Anakin, right? I mean it has to be. I mean who– a prime Anakin? And there’s so many different phases of it. But… we never really got to see– we saw a little bit of prime Luke with what we did. We alluded to it, but who knows what he’s been off to? But Anakin faced so many more challenges… He was in his prime in a more dynamic period in Star Wars history, right?”

Filoni spoke about their approach to Luke's big cameo in The Mandalorian's Season 2 finale in the Disney Gallery for the show's sophomore run where he noted that "it would be very easy to just make [Luke] so over-the-top skilled:"

“We had a whole discussion about… it would be very easy to just make [Luke] so over-the-top skilled, but I was like, ‘You know, what’s interesting is, he’s had training, but I don’t know who’s been teaching him sword-fight training lately.’ So, he had to have a style that was better than what we saw in [Return of the] Jedi, but fundamentally, still of the same tree of sword-fighting technique."

Filoni then noted that Ahsoka has "had vastly more training than [Luke] ever has:"

"And his technique and Ahsoka’s technique should be very different. And technically, she’s had vastly more training than he ever has. She’s actually his senior, which is difficult for people to remember, because of when these characters were created.”

Why Is Anakin Skywalker the Best?

It’s not surprising to hear Filoni label Anakin Skywalker as the best Jedi.

He is the chosen one, after all, and has proven himself to be extremely powerful on many occasions—both as part of the Republic and Emperor Palpatine’s Empire.

Though, it’s hard not to wonder if he can truly be considered the best Jedi if he fell so completely to the dark side. One would imagine it’s a title lost the moment said person slaughters a group of children.

Even when Skywalker was just a Jedi during the Clone Wars, despite his power, he still proved to be plenty reckless and stubborn.

Many fans will likely feel strongly that someone like Luke Skywalker deserves the title. Obi-Wan would almost certainly be another top contender, alongside Ahsoka herself.

Ahsoka is set to hit Disney+ on August 21 later this year.