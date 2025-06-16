First Look at Ahsoka's Force Ghost Possibly Revealed by Star Wars (Photo)

In a newly released image, Star Wars may have just unveiled a potential glimpse at Ahsoka Tano's Force ghost. The mysterious comic book image has sparked speculation that it depicts the beloved Jedi's spiritual form long after the events of the Disney+ series Ahsoka.

Ahsoka Tano may finally have been shown as a Force ghost, thanks to a striking new panel from the comic book adaptation of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. In Issue #5 of the comic miniseries, a pivotal moment from the 2019 film is reimagined, only this time, instead of simply hearing the voices of the Jedi who aid Rey, readers can actually see them. The scene revisits Rey's final stand against Emperor Palpatine, where she defiantly declares, "I am all the Jedi." While the theatrical version features disembodied voices from Jedi past (including Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda, Mace Windu, and others), the comic adaptation takes a more visual approach. Surrounding Rey in a dramatic splash page are ghostly images of these legendary Jedi, appearing as luminous blue Force spirits lending her their strength.

Star Wars

Among them seems to be Ahsoka Tano, tucked away in the back left corner of the panel, fully cloaked. Despite the restricted visual, her white lekku and montrals with blue stripes are a giveaway to the iconic Jedi. Also, her saber is notably white, a classic claim-to-fame for Ahsoka since The Clone Wars.

Her inclusion in this group visually confirms, for the first time, that she has passed on by this point in the Star Wars timeline, something long debated since her voice was heard in the 2019 film. This presents a unique situation as fans know how all the other notable Jedi die prior to Episode 9, yet Ahsoka is set to fight off four different villains in Season 2 of her own TV series.

Star Wars

David Filoni has previously addressed (via Gizmodo) fan speculation around Ahsoka's fate with a characteristically cryptic response related to the Episode 9 sequence, "There's no absoluteness that these people are dead:"

"I have to wonder with Star Wars fans. They seem to watch the movies but they don't take all the lessons. They deal a lot in absolutes, which is very much a Sith thing. I remember in 'The Empire Strikes Back' Luke speaking out through the force to Leia. Vader also does this at the end of 'Empire Strikes Back.' There's no absoluteness that these people are dead. I mean, some of them we know are dead."

It's a notable revelation for a character who has grown from animated beginnings into a live-action headliner and key figure in the franchise. Still, the comic's bold reinterpretation adds another layer to Ahsoka's legacy—possibly setting up a somber goodbye soon on Disney+.

Will Ahsoka Tano Die in Season 2?

Ahsoka

Rosario Dawson has officially kicked off filming for Ahsoka Season 2, recently sharing a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her in full costume and confirming that the next chapter in her Star Wars journey is underway. The highly anticipated Disney+ follow-up will see Ahsoka stranded on Peridea, a distant galaxy far removed from the rest of the Mandoverse, as she seeks a way back home.

Along the way, she'll be joined by Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), while facing off against major threats like Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), and the newly recast Baylan Skoll, now played by Game of Thrones actor Rory McCann.

Season 2 promises to be bigger in scale and stakes, with Filoni hinting that "half of it is a really big battle." Thrawn will take center stage in this galactic war, while mysterious elements like the Mortis gods are set to play a major role. With the story trending toward increasingly mythological territory and a full-scale war on the horizon, speculation is beginning to mount that Ahsoka could meet her end on-screen, possibly in Season 2 or Filoni's upcoming Mandoverse crossover film.

While Filoni has historically left her fate open-ended, the recent comic adaptation of that film seems to show Ahsoka as a fully realized Force ghost alongside Jedi legends like Anakin and Yoda. If truly canonized, that would suggest her eventual death before the sequel trilogy, though when and how it happens remains unclear.