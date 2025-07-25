Mr. Pistachio's My Melody and Kuromi Actor & Sanrio Character Details Revealed

Netflix's My Melody and Kuromi series revealed many interesting details about its new antagonist, Mr. Pistachio. The latest stop-motion series is set in a world filled with Sanrio characters and revolves around the story of the titular characters who decided to embrace the pastry shop business in Mariland.

Because of their passion for making cakes, My Melody and Kuromi strive to work hard and become winners in a prestigious sweets-making contest judged by a famous pastry chef, Mr. Pistachio. Initially believed to be good, Mr. Pistachio's true colors are later unveiled in the latter half of My Melody and Kuromi, proving that he has sinister plans against the titular characters.

My Melody and Kuromi Episode 10 pulled back the curtain on the backstory of Mr. Pistachio, confirming that he was once the prince of Cloud Kingdom, a place above Mariland.

Mr. Pistacho's father was once an amazing pastry chef, and the narrator states that he "could make entire buildings out of sweets." The king loved his son so much that he even used his pastry skills to create friends.

The King of Cloud Kingdom has pure intentions, and every sweet he makes contains a piece of his heart. He believes that Mr. Pistachio has a good heart and is poised to become a "wonderful pastry chef" someday.

Before he became the show's chief antagonist, Mr. Pistachio had genuine love and care for his servants, Tanba and Sasage, and customers. However, things took a significant turn after he heard some feedback that the customers liked Tanba and Sasage's marshmallow-infused desserts more than his cake.

Some customers even claimed that Pistachio's success was mainly due to his dad and not his expert pastry skills. While he was disappointed (at first), he became determined to improve his skills, believing that everything his father built would be destroyed if he were a failure:

"If I don't become a good pastry chef, everything you've build will be destroyed, won't it?"

A desperate Mr. Pistachio found a way to stand out by using magical sprinkles in his father's recipes, calling it his "own innovations." This desperation turned Mr. Pistachio into a villain, with his jealousy and desire to be the best slowly consuming him.

Although the cakes filled with magical sprinkles were loved throughout the Cloud Kingdom, a tragedy occurred when the King didn't even bother to visit and check on Pistachio and his success. His magical sprinkles transformed the kingdom's citizens into zombie-like creatures desperate to eat anything they saw, including the king himself (who was unconscious for some reason during the whole ordeal).

A scared Mr. Pistachio locked himself inside his restaurant, and he believed that the answer to the chaos was the heart-shaped source of the sprinkles that fell onto Mariland. Many framed him as the villain because of what happened to the Cloud Kingdom, believing that he destroyed everything to fulfill his desire.

Although he tried to force My Melody and Kuromi to go through the same feeling of loneliness and suffering he endured after losing the Cloud Kingdom, in the end, the pair of Sanrio characters helped turn the tide and convince Mr. Pistachio to atone for his actions and reconcile with his father (to be fair, he started the chaos in the first place due to his desperation).

Directed by Tomoki Misato with a script written by Shūko Nemoto, My Melody and Kuromi is a 13-episode stop motion series (in the same vein as Pokémon Concierge) that chronicles the pastry journey of the titular characters. My Melody and Kuromi premiered on Netflix on July 24, 2025.

Who Is Mr. Pistachio's Voice Actor in My Melody and Kuromi?

The voice actor behind Mr. Pistachio is at the center of discussion among Sanrio fans because it is unclear who brought the character to life in My Melody and Kuromi. The IMDb listing for the series didn't mention the Japanese actor who lent his voice to Mr. Pistachio.

X user @v4mpyrluvr speculated that Caleb Yen is Mr. Pistachio's English voice actor. The user pointed out that he previously voiced Caelus in Honkai: Star Rail, but there is no definitive proof that he was indeed the actor attached to the role:

"Is the old caelus va playing pistachio in the new kuromi and my melody show on Netflix????"

However, upon further digging, a fan from X (@kanvasmagenta) confirmed that the Japanese voice actor for Mr. Pistachio is Kenji Nojima, mainly due to his recognizable voice. More users like @vampreidoll and @T_Tsukipi corroborated the fan's information that Nojima brought Mr. Pistachio to life in the Netflix series.

Aside from being listed in the episode credits where Pistachio appeared, Nojima is a prominent voice actor in Japan. He has voiced famous anime characters like Kita from Haikyuu!!, Tuxedo Mask in Sailor Moon, and Dr. Xeno in Dr. Stone. This means that his voice would be instantly recognizable to diehard anime fans.

