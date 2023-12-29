Pokémon is back like never before in the latest collaboration between Netflix and The Pokémon Company, Pokémon Concierge.

Iku Ogawa directs Pokémon Concierge, which revolves around the story of a concierge staff named Haru (Karen Fukuhara/Rena Nōnen) as she unpacks a journey of self-discovery alongside Pokémon.

The series made its premiere on Netflix on December 28.

The Main Cast of Pokémon Concierge on Netflix

Haru - Karen Fukuhara (English) / Rena Nōnen (Japanese)

Karen Fukuhara

Haru is an adventure-seeking teenager trying to find her purpose in life.

After suffering a major heartache, Haru applies for a summer job at the local Pokémon resort. Haru then bonds with several Pokémon while on the job, such as Psyduck, a Bulbasaur, and a Pikachu.

Rena Nōnen serves as the Japanese voice actor for the character while Karen Fukuhara lends her voice to the English dub.

The Boys fans may recognize Karen Fukuhara for her role as Kimiko. The actress appeared as Katana in Suicide Squad, Kayda Izumi in Bullet Train, and Nori in Stray.

Nōnen is known for her roles in Amachan, Confessions, and Hot Road.

Alisa - Imani Hakim (English) / Fairouz Ai (Japanese)

Imani Hakim

Iman Hakim and Fairouz Ai bring Alisa to life in Pokémon Concierge.

Alisa is an employee of the resort, and her assistant is Mudkip. During Haru's first day, Alisa helps her change into comfortable clothes.

Alisa works part-time in the resort during the summer.

Hakim's most recognizable role is playing Tanya in Everybody Hates Chris. The actress is also known for appearing in Cam, The Gabby Douglas Story, and Dinner Party.

Fairouz Ai is a veteran voice actor with credits in Ragna Crimson, Chainsaw Man, and Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon.

Tyler - Josh Keaton (English) / Eita Okuno (Japanese)

Josh Keaton

Tyler (played by Eita Okuno in Japan and Josh Keaton in the English dub) is another resort employee who handles sanitation.

In Episode 1, Tyler advises Haru to do yoga and relax since he notices she is stressed. Tyler's assistants include Panpour, Pansear, and Pansage.

Keaton voiced Steve Rogers in Marvel Studios' What If...? series. The actor is also known for lending his voice to Peter Parker in the Spectacular Spider-Man animated series.

Okuno's notable credits include One Last Bloom, The First Supper, and Your Eyes Tell.

Ms. Watanabe - Lori Alan (English) / Takemura Yoshiko (Japanese)

Lori Alan

Ms. Watanabe is the owner of the local Pokémon resort and the one who hires Haru for the concierge job. The character is voiced by Takemura Yoshiko (Japanese) and Lori Alan (English).

Pokémon Concierge's first episode previews who Watanabe is as a person since she gives Haru an important lesson about not stressing over everything about life.

Ms. Watanabe has a calm demeanor and is not strict regarding overseeing Haru's job. She is also the resort's masseuse, much to Haru's surprise.

Lori Alan is best known for her voice role as Pearl in SpongeBob SquarePants. The actress has credits in Inside Out, Family Guy, and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Takemura Yoshiko's notable credits include Tiger & Bunny, Great Teacher Onizuka, and Fumetsu no Anata e.

Psyduck - Hiroshi Kosaka (Japanese)

Psyduck

Hiroshi Kosaka lends her voice to Psyduck.

In the series, Psyduck is Haru's Pokémon assistant. While Psyduck starts as shy and distant from others, the Pokémon eventually learns to bond with its peers, such as Pikachu and Haru.

In Pokémon lore, Psyduck always has a headache, leading to a telekinetic outburst.

Kosaka's past voice acting credits include My Happy Marriage, Elena of Avalor, and The Lion Guard.

Nao - Nick Fisher (English) / Risae Matsuda (Japanese)

Nick Fisher

Nao (voiced by Nick Fisher and Risae Matsuda) is a newbie Pokémon trainer who has Pikachu as his ally.

The character has a dilemma since his Pikachu is shy and not cheerful like others. Haru and Psyduck ultimately help Nao discover what's wrong with Pikachu.

Nick Fisher is known for his roles in Netflix's Dahmer, 9-1-1 Lone Star, and Chucky. Risae Matsuda has credits in Hakumei and Mikochi and Another World.

Nao’s Pikachu - Ikue Otani (Japanese)

Pikachu

Ikue Otani lends her voice to Nao's Pikachu.

In the series, Nao's Pikachu is shy, afraid of heights, and not a fan of spicy food. Hari admits that she's a fan of Pikachu, leading to her helping Nao to try and cheer up the Pokémon before it's too late.

Otani is known for her anime roles in various Pokémon projects, One Piece, and Detective Conan.

Cherami Leigh

Cherami Leigh

Cherami Leigh is part of the voice cast of Pokémon Concierge.

Leigh is a voice actress with over 400 credits to her name. Her notable roles include Pluto, Persona 5 Tactica, and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War.

Max Mittelman

Max Mittelman

Max Mittelman joins the English voice cast of Netflix's latest stop-motion series.

Mittelman is best known for voicing Saitama in the English dub of One Punch Man. The actor has credits in Persona 5, Bungo Stray Dogs, and My Adventures with Superman.

Pokémon Concierge is now streaming on Netflix.