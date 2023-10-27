Pluto is a must-watch anime on Netflix anchored by a stellar cast led by Fire Emblem: Engage and Tales of Arise's Jason Vande Brake.

The original anime from the streaming service is based on Naoki Urasawa's manga of the same name from 2006.

Set in a dystopian future, Pluto revolves around a murder mystery where an assassin targets seven of the world's most powerful robots and humans who spearheaded equal rights for artificial intelligence.

Pluto made its debut on Netflix on October 26.

Every Main Voice Actor & Character in Pluto

Gesicht - Shinshu Fuji (Japanese) / Jason Vande Brake (English)

Netflix

Gesicht is a war veteran who is now a Europol robot detective sent to investigate a mysterious death. This investigation allows Gesicht to uncover a conspiracy that centers around a mysterious assailant known as Pluto.

Gesicht is then involved in a race against time in which he needs to save robot and human targets alike.

Shinshu Fuji serves as the Japanese voice actor for the character while Jason Vande Brake lends his voice to the English dub.

Fuji is best known for his work on Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, The Seven Deadly Sins, and Judgement. Brake's credits include Half-Life: Alyx, Atlas Fallen, Fire Emblem: Engage, and Tales of Arise.

Atom - Yoko Hikasa (Japanese) / Laura Stahl (English)

Netflix

Yoko Hikasa and Laura Stahl bring Atom, aka Astro Boy, to life.

He is one of the robots that became Pluto's target. Despite being a robot, Atom wears a hoodie and jeans like a normal kid.

Gesicht and Atom became close allies in the hunt for Pluto. Gesicht even offered high praise for Atom's artificial intelligence by describing it as something of a caliber and nuance far beyond his.

Hikasa has credit on shows like Infinite Stratos and High School DxD. Stahl is known for her roles in The Promised Neverland, Beyblade Burst, and Pokemon Masters.

Uran - Minori Suzuki (Japanese) / Lisa Reimold (English)

Netflix

Uran (played by Minori Suzuki in Japan and Lisa Reimold in the English dub) is Astro Boy's youngest sister who has the ability to speak with animals.

Suzuki is a popular Japanese voice actress known for her work in Pokemon Horizons, My Hero Academia, and I'm Quitting Heroing. Reimold has many notable credits to her name, such as Beyblade Burst Surge, Lycoris Recoil, and Taoisho Otome Fairy Tale.

Mont Blanc - Hiroki Yasumoto (Japanese) / Keythe Farley (English)

Netflix

As a friendly robot, Mont Blanc (voiced by Hiroki Yasumoto in Japan and Keythe Farley in the English dub) is loved by kids and experienced climbers. Mont Black is assigned to the Swiss Forestry Service.

At the beginning of Pluto, Mont Blanc was killed by an unknown assassin, prompting Gesicht to investigate.

Yasumoto is known for his voice roles in Bleach, Shin Hodo 2001, and Super Soccer. Farley's credits include Mass Effect 2, Fallout 4, and Cyberpunk 2077.

North No.2 - Koichi Yamadera (Japanese) / Patrick Seitz (English)

Netflix

North No. 2 is also one of Pluto's targets. The character is voiced by Koichi Yamadera (Japanese) and Patrick Seitz (English).

Formerly a butler for the Commander-in-Chief of the British Army, North No. 2 has been reassigned to protect and serve a man named Duncan.

Yamadera's past credits include Ghost in the Shell 2, Ninja Scroll, and Paprika. Seitz is best known for his work on Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe, Tiger & Bunny, and Gamera: Rebirth.

Brando - Hidenobu Kiuchi (Japanese) / Adrian Pasdar (English)

Netflix

Brando is a wrestler/military robot who fought in the Central Asian War, making him one of the targets of the titular assassin. During the war, Brando destroyed 2,895 robots, which is quite impressive.

The character is voiced by Hidenobu Kiuchi in Japan and Agents of SHIELD alum Adrian Pasdar in the English dub.

Kiuchi's past voice-acting credits include Monster, Darker than Black, and Resonance of Fate. Aside from his Marvel stint, Pasdar previously appeared in Top Gun, The Rookie, and Milo Murphy's Law.

Hercules - Rikiya Koyama (Japanese) / Richard Epcar (English)

Netflix

Hercules (voiced by Rikiya Koyama and Richard Epcar) is also a robot who fought in the 39th Central Asian War and later became Pluto's target.

After his military stint, Hercules is now involved in robot wrestling matches similar to Brando.

Hercules' Japanese voice actor, Rikiya Koyama, is known for his work in Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within, Detective Conan, and Demon Slayer. Richard Epcar has been in Mortal Kombat 11, Kingdom Hearts III, and Warrior King.

Epsilon - Mamoru Miyano (Japanese) / Keith Silverstein (English)

Netflix

Voiced by Mamoru Miyano (Japanese) and Keith Silverstein (English), Epsilon is a light-powered robot that is considered one of the strongest in the world.

Miyano is a Japanese voice actor who was involved in projects like Death Note, Steins; Gate, and Ajin. Silverstein has over 500 acting and voice credits which include Genshin Impact, Street Fighter 6, and Hunter x Hunter.

Pluto - Toshihiko Seki (Japanese) / Fred Tatasciore (English)

Netflix

Pluto is played by Toshihiko Seki (Japanese) and Fred Tatasciore (English). It is the murder bot who has been killing notable robots and humans involved in the Central Asian War.

While his identity is shrouded in mystery for the majority of the series, the show's penultimate episode eventually reveals Pluto's true and terrifying form.

Seki has an impressive resume of acting credits, such as Ninja Scroll, Kamen Rider Den-O, and Reign of the Seven Spellblades. With over 900 voice acting credits to his name, some of Tatasciore's notable works are Kung Fu Panda 2, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Big City Greens.

Paul Duncan - Michio Hazama (Japanese) / Ron Bottitta (English)

Netflix

Paul Duncan is North No. 2's new boss. Voiced by Michio Hazama (Japanese) and Ron Bottitta (English), Duncan is a renowned composer, most notably known for his work on movies.

Hazama can be heard in projects like Super Dimension Fortress Macross and Space Ironmen Kyodain. Bottitta's past voice credits include Call of Duty: Vanguard, The Adventures of Tintin, and Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune.

Dr. Hiroshi Ochanomizu - Toshio Furukawa (Japanese) / Mike Pollock (English)

Toshio Furukawa (Japanese) and Mike Pollock (English) bring Dr. Hiroshi Ochanomizu to life in Pluto.

As an advocate for robot rights, the character serves as the Minister of Science and is also Atom and Uran's mentor/guardian.

Furukawa's notable voice credits include Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods and Urusei Yatsura. Pollock is perhaps best known for voicing Dr. Eggman from Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic X.

Dr. Tenma - Eizou Tsuda (Japanese) / Keith David (English)

Dr. Tenma (voiced by Eizou Tsuda and Keith David) is a robotics engineer who graduated from Nerima University. He is Atom's creator.

Tsuda can be heard in The Last: Naruto The Movie, Naruto: Shippuden, and Wolf Children. David is an Emmy award-winning actor who previously voiced characters in Krapopolis, Rick and Morty, and Transformers: Earthspark.

Helena - Romi Park (Japanese) / Mara Junot (English)

Helena (voiced by Romi Park and Mara Junot) is Gesicht's supportive wife who takes care of him during his downtime from work.

Park is best known for her voice roles in Digimon Adventure 02, Fullmetal Alchemist, and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. Junot's credits include Arcane, Mortal Kombat 1, and Genshin Impact.

Brau-1589 - Hideyuki Tanaka (Japanese) / SungWon Cho (English)

Hideyuki Tanaka/SungWon Cho's Brau-1589 is a criminal robot who was imprisoned and taken down by the law.

When the mysterious killings start to happen, Gesicht visits him to seek insight into why these tragic events are happening, specifically why a robot murders a human.

Tanaka is known for his voice roles in Metal Gear Solid 4, Paprika, and Vivant. Fans may recognize Cho's voice for his roles in Anime Crimes Division, Ranking of Kings, and Pantheon.

Adolf - Nolan North

Another villain in Pluto is Nolan North's Adolf. As a member of an anti-robot hate group, Adolf has pure disdain for the robots who fought in the Central Asian War.

North is a veteran voice actor with over 400 voice acting credits to his name. Some of his best work includes playing Nathan Drake in the Uncharted franchise, several characters in Rick and Morty, and Blaze in Blaze and the Monster Machines.

Pluto is now streaming on Netflix.