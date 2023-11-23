Netflix has a new animated hit on its hands with Igloo Studio's My Daemon.

The new anime, created by acclaimed horror writer Otsuichi, stars an incredible cast of voice-acting talent on both the Japanese and English sides of the spectrum.

Announced as a part of Netflix's virtual Tudum event in September 2022, the series follows elementary student Kento who - after a nuclear explosion causes Earth to merge with Hell - finds a small daemon-like creature he wants to raise as his own.

All 13 episodes of My Daemon's first season are streaming on Netflix now after debuting on Thursday, November 23.

Meet Netflix's My Daemon Cast

Kento Tachibana - Cassandra Lee Morris / Miyuri Shimabukuro

Cassandra Lee Morris

Kento Tachibana (played by Cassandra Lee Morris and Miyuri Shimabukuro) is a small elementary school-age boy at the center of My Daemon's story. Following a nuclear event (and the merging of Earth and Hell) Kento comes across a daemon known as Anna who he befriends.

Cassandra Lee Morris has previously appeared in video game hits like Persona 5 and League of Legends while Japanese voice actor Miyuri Shimabukuro can be heard in Boarding School Juliet and Wonder Egg Priority.

Anna - Cristina Vee / Cocoro Kikuchi

Cristina Vee

Cristina Vee (English) and Cocoro Kikuchi (Japanese) bring to life Anna Netflix's latest anime hit. Anna is a small daemon-like creature who befriends a small boy named Kento, embarking on a journey to hopefully save his mother.

Vee is best known for her work in Hunter x Hunter and Miraculous: Tales of Lady Bug and Cat Noir. Kikushi's prior work includes The Last: Naruto the Movie and One Piece.

Kaoru Tachibana - Amber Lee Connors / Fumiko Orikasa

Amber Lee Connors

Kaoru Tachibana (brought to life by Amber Lee Connors in English and Fumiko Orikasa in Japanese) is the mother of the series' main character Kento. After learning her son is harboring a daemon, she is apprehensive of the boy's new friend, and ultimately makes a sacrifice to protect her son from the powers that be.

Conners' past credits include Attack on Titan and Genshin Impact, and Orikasa will be familiar to fans of Digimon Tamers and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood.

Kaede Houjou - Ryan Bartley / Ayane Sakura

Ryan Bartley

Kaede Houjou (voiced by Ryan Bartley and Ayane Sakura) joins Anna and Kento on their journey across Japan, first giving the two refuge when they come across a settlement to the west of Tokyo. She seems to have some sort of connection with the dastardly Peace Organization, but will not reveal quite what it is.

Ryan Bartley is a staple of English anime dubs, appearing in hit series like Pokemon, Jujutsu Kaisen, and the Sonic franchise. Ayanew Sakura can also be heard in Attack on Titan, To the Forest of Firefly Lights, and Weathering With You.

Igisu - Shou Okumura

Shou Okumura

Igisu is played by Shou Okumura in both the English dub and the Japanese original version of the series. Igishu is a daemon, just like Anna, whose master is Kaede.

Okumura's has also appeared in Seven Deadly Sins and Yowemushi Pedal.

Kouya Kokonoe - Robbie Daymond / Wataru Hatano

Robbie Daymond

Kouya Kokonoe is one of the secondary antagonists in My Daemon and is voiced by Robbie Daymond in English and Wataru Hatano in Japanese. He is a member of the Peace Organization's collection team and is tasked with bringing in Anna (aka the storage daemon) by any means necessary.

Daymond also voices Iori Kusanagi in the show and has previously appeared in Disney XD's Spider-Man.

Kiriko Nanbu - Benjamin Diskin / Naoya Miyase

Benjamin Diskin

Voiced by Benjamin Diskin (English) and Naoya Miyase (Japanese), Kiriko Nanbu is a college student who 'stumbles' across Kento and Anna on their journey to save Kento's mother. He takes them into his homes, providing them food and shelter; however, things are not as they seem as Kirko may be harboring a secret of his own.

Benjamin Diskin has appeared in several other voice-acting projects but has also worked on major live-action films like Kindergarten Cop and Deep Impact. Naoya Miyase's voice acting career dates back to 2019, having popped up in The Gene of Al and The Dreaming Boy Is a Realist.

Genjiro Houjou - Bill Butts / Jouji Nakata

Bill Butts

Playing the series big bad is Bill Butts and Jouji Nakata as Genjiro Houjou. This head of the mysterious Peace Organization is hellbent on capturing every daemon for research purposes including Anna.

Butts' resume includes appearances in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure and Bleach. Nakata's previous credits include Escaflowne: The Movie and The Garden of Sinners: Paradox Spiral. Hatano's talents have also graced Fairy Tale: Priestess of the Princess and the Japanese dub of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

Iori Kusanagi - Robbie Daymond / Fumiko Orikasa

Robbie Daymond

Iori Kusanagi (voice by Robbie Daymond/Fumiko Orikasa) is a bounty hunter who is hired to hunt down Kento and his daemon friend. Kaede possesses a daemon of his own named Casper, who can turn anything invisible.

Robbie Daymond is best known for playing Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Disney XD's Spider-Man and Chai in the Xbox game Hi-Fi Rush. Fumiko Orikasa has previously appeared in Digimon Tamers and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood.

Yuga Uraga - Keith Silverstein / Yuuichirou Umehara

Keith Silverstein

Yuga Urago (or just Urage) is voiced by Keith Silverstein and Yuuichirou Umehara. Uraga is a daemon user just like Kento who finds the boy stranded outside Tokyo on his journey to save his mom.

Over the years Silverstein has provided his voice to such hits as Overwatch, Hunter x Hunter, and Genchin Impact. Umehara, on the other hand, has a storied career in Japanese voice acting, appearing in Darling in the Franxx and Goblin Slayer.

Takeda - Patrick Seitz / Masafumi Kimura

Patrick Seitz

Takeda (voiced by Patrick Seitz/Masafumi Kimura) works alongside Inou as a delivery driver, delivering food and medicine to remote areas of a now-splintered Japan.

Seitz is best known for his voice work in Tiger & Bunny and Netflix's Pluto. Kimura's past credits include Digimon Adventure 02 and Soul Eater.

Inou - Edward Bosco / Takahiro Yoshino

Edward Bosco

Brought to life by Edward Bosco in the English dub and Takahiro Yoshino in the Japanese original, Inou is a delivery driver who works with Takeda and Uraga. He - along with his two cohorts - helps Kento by giving him a ride west after the young boy escapes Tokyo.

Bosco's other credits include Hazbin Hotel and Hellkuva Boss and Japanese voice actor Takahiro Yoshino can also be heard in I'm in Love with the Villainess and My Hero Academia.

Mitsuo - Erica Mendez / Hana Sato

Erica Mendes (English) and Hana Sato (Japanese) voice Mitsuo, is another member of the truck stop orphans, doing everything to survive in this post-apocalyptic world. He is the most nervous of the bunch and known for his constant dripping nose.

Mendez has also had roles in Kill la Kill and Aggretsuko, and Sato in Spy x Family and Black Clover.

Kanata - Cristina Vee / Yu Sasahara

Cristina Vee

My Daemon's Kanata is played by Cristina Vee and Yu Sasahara. She is the youngest of the three shoplifting orphans Kento comes across at the truck stop settlement. She employs the help of Kento and Kaede when her brother Yuta is attacked by a daemon outside the settlement.

Cristina Vee (who also voices Anna in the series) has also worked on Hunter x Hunter and Miraculous: Tales of Lady Bug and Cat Noir. Sashara is best known for roles in Gantz: O and Sword Art Online.

Yuta - Anairis Quiñones / Natsumi Fujiwara

Anairis Quiñones

Yuta (played by Anairis Quiñones and Natsumi Fujiwara) is one of three children Kento meets at a retrofitted truckstop settlement. Yuta is the eldest of this trio of kids, who are doing everything they can to survive in rural Japan.

Quiñones previously appeared in My Hero Academia and Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Fujiwara will be familiar to fans of 86 and Insomniacs After School.

Kishi - A.J. Beckles / Ryota Suzuki

A.J. Beckles

A.J. Beckles is the English voice of Kishi while Ryota Suzuki plays the Japanese voice of the character. Kishi is a vigilante living in the truck stop settlement, and after the local daemon users pass on the mission to save Yuta, he joins Kento and Kaede on their mission.

Beckles is best known for his work in Street Fighter 6 and Baki Hanma. Suzuki's other credits include Buddy Mission Bond and Sabikui Bisco.

Maimoto - Keith Silverstein / Taro Kiuchi

Keith Silverstein

Maimoto - played by Keith Silverstein and Taro Kiuchi - is a resident of the truck stop settlement Kento is welcomed into early in the series. He helps with the hunt for Yuta after the orphan goes missing following a daemon attack.

Silverstein's past work includes Solar Opposite and Bungo Stray Dogs. Kiuchi has also had roles in The King of Fighters Destiny and SD Gundgam World Heroes.

Momoka Amamiya - Giselle Fernandez / Momo Ishibashi

Giselle Fernandez

Momoka Amamiya is voiced by Giselle Fernandez and Momo Ishibashi. While taking a flight with her dad (Reiji), the pair crash thanks to a balloon daemon distracting their pilot. This leaves the young girl trapped in the wreckage with her father. Thankfully Kento and Kaede are there to help.

Giselle Fernandez can also be heard in the anime Lonely Castle in the Mirror, and Momo Ishibashi in Sakura Wars.

Reiji Amamiya - Patrick Seitz / Haruo Satou

Patrick Seitz

Patrick Seitz (English) and Haruo Satou (Japanese) play Reiji Amamiya, a doctor who - while on a flight with his daughter to perform an emergency in Toyota City - crash lands right in front of Kento and Kaede. After his little girl, Momoka, and Kento are swept away by the kaiju daemon O, Reiji, and Kaede make a plan to get the kids back.

Seitz is also the voice of Deathstroke in Mortal Komabt vs. DC Universe and Pippin in Berserk: The Golden Age. My Daemon marks Satou's first TV voice acting credit.

Itsuki Ichinose - Corina Boettger / Nozomi Tamaki

Corina Boettger

Itsuki Ichinose (played by Corina Boettger and Nozomi Tamaki) is an employee of the Peace Organization and a friend of Kaede's. Itsuki leaks valuable information to Kaede whenever she can, as the daemon user attempts to stifle the Peace Organization's operations.

Boettger's past roles include One Punch Man and Dino Girl Guako, and Tamaki's are highlighted by Beast Tamer and Shadoubâsu Chanpionzu Batoru.

My Deamon is streaming now on Netflix worldwide.