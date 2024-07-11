Tower of God Season 2 Character and Cast Guide

The Tower of God anime is back for Season 2, welcoming its cast of lovable characters back into the hearts of fans worldwide.

Airing on Crunchyroll in the U.S., Tower of God brings the story told by the beloved Korean webtoon to life on the small screen.

The series follows a young hero known as the Twenty-Fith Baam on his arduous trek to reach the top of the show's titular monolithic belfry.

Meet the Cast & Characters of Tower of God Season 2

Jue Viole Grace - Taichi Ichikawa (JP) / Johnny Yong Bosch (EN)

Tower of God

Known as the Twenty-Fifth Baam in the Tower of God universe, Taichi Ichikawa and Johnny Yong Bosch's Jue Viole Grace serves as the main character of the beloved anime adaptation. Initially, Jue (more commonly just called Baam) enters the tower the show takes its name from looking for his best friend Rachel but finds a lot more, making it his quest to reach the top to see the stars and get a wish granted.

What makes Jue different from others climbing the tower is his status as an Irregular. Irregulars are humans not selected to climb the Tower of God from within, instead entering from the mysterious outside world.

In Japanese, Jue is brought to life by Taichi Ichikawa. Ichikawa is a veteran of the voice acting industry in Japan, having appeared in hits as Demon Slayer, Vinland Saga, and Wiz;Alice.

Meanwhile, Jue is played by Johnny Yong Bosch in the show's English dub. Bosch is most famous for his work as the Black Ranger in 1995's Mighty Morphin Power Rangers movie but also has credits working on Akira and Bleach.

Khun Aguero Agnis - Nobuhiko Okamoto (JP) / Chris Hackney (EN)

Tower of God

Khun Aguero Agnis (often called simply Khun) is a C-Rank Regular making his way up the series' central tower. He is also Jue's best friend and close collaborator.

After being exiled from his family within the Tower, Khun joins forces with Jue and Rak, taking on the role of the team's Light Bearer (aka a member of the party who uses a technology known as Lighthouses to gather information on their surroundings or get info on a battle).

Nobuhiko Okamoto - who plays Khun in Japanese - is best known for his voice acting work in My Hero Academia, Chrom Shelled Regois, and Guilty Crown.

In the English dub, Khun is played by Chris Hackney who previously appeared in Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny, Persona 3 Reload, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Rachel - Saori Hayami (JP) / Valerie Rose Lohman (EN)

Tower of God

Rachel was once Jue's best friend in the outside world, being one of the only people to have visited him before he entered the Tower and started his adventure.

Like her friend, she also longs to see the stars at the top of the Tower; however, after once being a part of the series' central team, she eventually leaves the group joining the mysterious criminal syndicate within the Tower known as FUG.

Rachel's Japanese voice is provided by Saori Hayami, who will be familiar to fans of A Silent Voice: The Movie, A Place Further Than the Universe, and Darling in the Franxx.

In English, Rachel is played by Valerie Rose Lohman, whose past credits include What Remains of Edith Finch, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, and Wylde Flowers.

Instagram: @valerieroselohman

IMDb: Valerie Rose Lohman

Ja Wangnan - Yuma Uchida (JP)

Tower of God

Ja Wangnan is voiced by Yuma Uchida in the series' native Japanese. Ja is one of the main protagonists of the Tower of God story, showing up in Volume 2 of the webtoon Season 2 is based on. Ja is another adventurer who aims to be king of the whole Tower.

Uchida has over 175 voice acting credits, popping up in series and movies like Jujutsu Kaisen, Fruits Basket, and Banana Fish.

Yeon Yihwa - Sayumi Watabe (JP)

Tower of God

Joining the team in Season 2 of Tower of God is Yeon Yihwa (voiced by Sayumi Watabe). Yeon is a D-Rank Regular selected to climb the tower after living in its innermost sanctum for much of her life. She is known for being incredibly powerful despite just starting her journey up the Tower when she meets the rest of the party.

Watabe's voice can also be heard in Kamen Rider Geats, Action Taimanin, and Netflix's Beastars.

Yeo Goseng - Yu Shimamura (JP)

Tower of God

Yeo Goseng (brought to life by Yu Shimamura) is another new face who will make her presence felt on the team with Jue in Season 2. She - like Khun - is also a Light Bearer known for her iconic ponytail and Coke bottle glasses. She is also related to fellow newcomer Yeo Miseng.

Shimamura is best known for her work in Guilty Crown, Attack on Titan, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, where she voiced the beloved Princess Zelda (in Japan).

Yeo Miseng - Saki Miyashita (JP)

Tower of God

Saki Miyashita's Yeo Miseng crosses paths with Jue and his team in Season 2 as a young girl searching for her parents within the tower. She is related to Yeo Goseng in some way, with many assuming they are cousins.

Miyashita's other work includes Persona 5 Royal, Wonder Egg Priority, and The Detective Is Already Dead.

Kang Horyang - Kenichirou Matsuda (JP)

Tower of God

Kang Horyang (played by Kenichirou Matsuda in Japan) is one of the first human experiment subjects of the terrifying Workshop (a clandestine organization hidden within the Tower that aims to study the origins of creation through nefarious and cruel means).

Matsuda has also appeared in Vinland Saga, Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail, and The Unwanted Undead Adventurer.

Hon Akraptor - Kento Shiraishi (JP)

Tower of God

Hon Akraptor is voiced by Kento Shiraishi in the Japanese vocal cast. Hon is another Regular who joins the team in Season 2 and is on a revenge tour in the Tower after his wife and child are taken away from him.

Shiraishi's past credits include Street Fighter 6, BNA, and Undead Unluck.

Prince - Kengo Kawanishi (JP)

Tower of God

Prince jumps aboard the Tower of God train in Season 2 as yet another Light Bearer who stands aside Jue on his adventure up the Tower. He is the son of the president of the evil Lurker Cash corporation.

Kengo Kawanishi brings Prince to life in the Tower of God anime, coming off appearances in projects like March Comes in Like a Lion, Dr. Stone, and Naruto: Shippuden.

Nya Nia - Natsuko Abe (JP)

Tower of God

Nya Nia (voiced by Natsuko Abe) is a former delivery boy whom the team meets on the 20th floor of the Tower. After crossing paths with Jue and co., Nya gives up his life to dropping off packages and slinging mailbags to climb the Tower himself.

Abe's voice can also be heard in Train to the End of the World, My Senpai Is Annoying, and Go! Go! Loser Ranger!.

Kim Lurker - Naoki Irie (JP)

Tower of God

Joining the series as the primary antagonist of Season 2 is Naoki Irie's Kim Lurker. Kim is an assistant manager working within the Lurker Cash organization and patrols the 20th floor of the Tower, looking to stop adventurers from making it further.

Irie's filmography includes roles in Somali and the Forest Spirit and The Idolm@ster: Shiny Colors.

Tower of God Season 2 is streaming on Crunchyroll.