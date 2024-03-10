Tower of God Season 2 Release, News and Everything We Know

After a long wait, Tower of God Season 2 is coming soon to Crunchyroll as it continues the story of its intriguing protagonist, Bam.

Tower of God is a South Korean webtoon that chronicles Bam's adventures as he tries to reach the top of the power so that his wish can be granted. There is a twist, though, since Bam is considered an Irregular, (aka an individual not destined to enter the tower).

The anime premiered on Crunchyroll on April 1, 2020, ending its 13-episode first season on June 24, 2020.

When Will Tower of God Season 2 Be Released?

Tower of God

In August 2022, over two years after Season 1 ended its run on Crunchyroll, Tower of God was renewed for Season 2 and had already begun production.

The announcement was made during the Industry Panel at Crunchyroll Expo 2022.

As part of the exciting news, Tower of God creator SIU shared an official statement ahead of Season 2, telling fans how grateful they are to the readers and production staff:

"It seems like season 1 of the animation just came out yesterday, but now I'll have a chance to see all of you again through season 2! I'm so grateful to all of the anime production staff as well as the readers, and I can't wait to see how season 2 turns out. Thank you as always for all your support!"

Fast forward to November 2023, a new trailer confirmed that Tower of God Season 2 will premiere on Crunchyroll in July 2024.

Watch the trailer below:

Who Will Be in the Tower of God Season 2 Cast?

While there is no official announcement yet regarding Tower of God Season 2's voice cast, fans can likely expect that the main cast will return for the anime's sophomore season.

Taichi Ichikawa is expected to reprise his role as the voice of Bam while Saori Hayami will potentially return to lend her voice to Rachel.

Other voice actors who could make a comeback are Akira Sekine as Anaak Jahan and Houchu Ohtsuka as Headon.

Here is an overview of the expected voice cast of Tower of God Season 2:

Saori Hayami - Rachel

Taichi Ichikawa - Bam

Akira Sekine - Anaak Jahad

Hiroyuki Yoshino - Quant Blitz

Hitomi Nabatame - Serena Rinnen

Houchu Ohtsuka- Headon

What Will Happen in Tower of God Season 2?

Tower of God Season 1 showcased Bam and Rachel taking several tests within the titular tower. At some point, Rachel was stabbed, which meant that she needed Bam and his friends' help to reach the top of the tower.

However, Rachel betrayed Bam after she pushed him to fall to his death. The season ended with Bam, alive, trying to climb the tower again.

In the official Season 2 trailer, a glimpse of Bam and Rachel's reunion was seen. It is unknown if there will be bad blood between the pair.

Based on the webtoon's story, Season 2 could focus on the Return of the Prince arc where Bam is climbing the titular tower under a new alias, Joe Viole Grace.

Bam's new identity means that he has been recruited into a criminal organization known as the FUG where he is designated to kill the people who oversee the tower.

The protagonist's new journey signifies a fresh chapter where he encounters many different characters, such as Ja Wangnan, Urek Marion, and Karaka.

Where Can I Watch Tower of God Season 2 When It Releases?

Fans in the U.S. can watch Tower of God Season 2 when it releases on Crunchyroll in July 2024.

Crunchyroll is home to iconic anime such as One Piece, Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer, and Jujutsu Kaisen.

Viewers outside the U.S. can also access Crunchyroll by using any VPN (Virtual Private Network) service.

Tower of God Season 1 is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

