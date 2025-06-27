A new Batman film was recently confirmed for a summer release date, marking a milestone number of direct sequels in the Dark Knight's history. As one of the most popular DC comics heroes, Batman has been rebooted and re-imagined in several different iterations over the character's decades-long history in film, and several instalments featuring the Caped Crusader have been popular enough to earn sequels.

The latest is the DC animated film Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League, which is a direct sequel to the 2018 anime movie Batman Ninja. The anime envisions what Batman would look like in feudal Japan rather than the streets of Gotham City. In the sequel, this same ninja-trained Batman will face off against an alternate version of the Justice League.

Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League recently announced its July 3 release date, making it the fifteenth Batman film that is a direct sequel to a previous instalment.

All the Existing Batman Sequel Films From DC

Batman Returns

Sequel to: Batman (1989)

Batman Returns was the first official Batman film sequel, serving as a direct follow-up to Tim Burton's Batman. In the sequel, Michael Keaton returned as the Dark Knight, who comes up against the notorious crime boss Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin (played by Danny DeVito). This was Keaton's last appearance as Batman before he returned in the DCU.

Batman Forever

Sequel to: Batman Returns

Despite a new actor being under the cowl, Batman Forever is still considered a part of the 1980s/1990s Batman film series, serving as a sequel to Batman Returns. In Batman Forever, Val Kilmer debuted as the Dark Knight and fought the Riddler (Jim Carrey) and Harvey Dent (Tommy Lee Jones).

Batman & Robin

Sequel to: Batman Forever

The final film in the original Batman film franchise was Batman & Robin. The movie features another lead actor swap, with George Clooney taking over as Batman, who teams up with his sidekick, Robin (Chris O'Donnell), against Mr Freeze (Arnold Schwarzenegger).

The Dark Knight

Sequel to: Batman Begins

After almost a decade of dormancy, Christopher Nolan rebooted Batman in 2005's Batman Begins with a new origin story. His follow-up sequel, The Dark Knight, is one of the most critically acclaimed Batman films of all time. It stars Christian Bale as the DC hero, squaring off against his most notorious enemy, the Joker (Heath Ledger).

The Dark Knight Rises

Sequel to: The Dark Knight

Nolan rounded out his Dark Knight trilogy with The Dark Knight Rises. This film saw Bale's Batman come out of his self-exile (established at the end of The Dark Knight) to save Gotham City from the mercenary forces of Bane (Tom Hardy).

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Sequel to: Man of Steel

While technically a Superman sequel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was the first sequel in the DCU to introduce Ben Affleck's Batman. In the crossover film, Batman and Superman share equal screen time. They begin as opponents, with the Dark Knight perceiving Superman as a threat after the battle with Zod, before becoming allies.

Superman/Batman: Apocalypse

Sequel to: Superman/Batman: Public Enemies

The second animated film to adapt the Superman/Batman DC comic storyline, Superman/Batman: Apocalypse saw Kevin Conroy and Tim Daly return to voice Batman and Superman, respectively. In the sequel, the heroes save Superman's cousin, Supergirl, from Darkseid.

The Dark Knight Returns - Part 2

Sequel to: The Dark Knight Returns

The Dark Knight Returns - Part 2 finishes off the animated film adaptation of Frank Miller's iconic Batman comic book run. The second film sees the newly unretired Batman deal with the return of the Joker and handle his growing influence, which captures the attention of the government and Superman.

Batman vs. Robin

Sequel to: Son of Batman

Another of the films in DC's animated film universe, Batman vs Robin, pits Bruce Wayne against his son, Damian, who has been serving as his sidekick, Robin, after the events of Son of Batman. The film draws on the story of the Court of Owls from DC Comics.

Batman: Bad Blood

Sequel to: Batman vs Robin

Batman: Bad Blood follows up Batman vs Robin with a fight for Batman's legacy. After the Dark Knight is seemingly killed by Heretic and Onyx, Damian Wayne, Nightwing, and Batwoman all attempt to fill the void and stop the new criminals.

Batman Unlimited: Monster Mayhem

Sequel to: Batman Unlimited: Animal Instincts

The second of the Batman Unlimited animated films, Batman Unlimited: Monster Mayhem, pits the Dark Knight against his nemesis, the Joker, who plans to release a computer virus that will control all technology in Gotham.

Batman Unlimited: Mechs vs. Mutants

Sequel to: Batman Unlimited: Monster Mayhem

Rounding out the Batman Unlimited trilogy is Mechs vs. Mutants, an animated story in which Mr. Freeze enhances Killer Croc and Bane into giant mutant monsters that rampage through Gotham City.

Batman vs. Two-Face

Sequel to: Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders

Batman vs. Two-Face continues the 1960s aesthetic and spirit that began with Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders. In this film, Batman is tasked with stopping the newly scarred Harvey Dent, aka Two-Face, who goes on a crime spree. The 2017 instalment was the last time that Adam West (star of the 60s Batman television show) portrayed the Dark Knight before his death.

Batman: The Long Halloween Part Two

Sequel to: Batman: The Long Halloween

Like The Dark Knight Returns, the animated Batman: The Long Halloween adaptation was split into two parts. The second half adapts the latter part of Jeph Loeb's iconic Batman comic storyline, which follows a string of grisly killings occurring on holiday dates. The movie featured the return of Jensen Ackles as the voice of Batman.