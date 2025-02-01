For 15 years, he played Dean Winchester in The CW's Supernatural, but rumors of Jensen Ackles donning Batman's cape and cowl have long been present.

Is there another DC hero as popular as Batman? Whether it's the gadgets, the car, or his general vibe that accounts for the Dark Knight's appeal, one thing's certain: Batman is one of the most iconic superheroes.

With James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU beginning to leave the runway, fans are eager to learn which actor will wear a utility belt and appear as Batman in this shared narrative space.

Jensen Ackles as the DCU's Batman?

Jensen Ackles

Jensen Ackles was actually cast as Batman - but not the version that most Ackles supporters are most eager for him to portray in 2025.

In several of DC's animated, direct-to-video movies throughout the early 2020s - including in the Blue Brand's Tomorrowverse films like Batman: The Long Halloween, Justice League: Warworld, and Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Ackles was cast as the voice of Bruce Wayne / Batman.

Ackles' Caped Crusader voice was praised by fans and resulted in even more fan-campaigns for the Supernatural actor to portray the superhero in live-action form.

More recently, a viral post from a Facebook page dropped an intriguing tidbit. According to the page's post, The Boys star Jensen Ackles has been "confirmed" as the DCU's Batman. A dubious-looking image of a Batsuited Ackles was also included.

But before Bat-Faithfuls get too excited, James Gunn‘s DCU has not cast any actor as its new Bruce Wayne. The information in the Facebook post is false. The graphic also looks to have been created by a fan artist or even generative AI.

Winchesters on Facebook

It's easy to see how DC devotees would arrive at the idea of Ackles playing the Caped Crusader. He has been a popular fan cast for the character for over a decade.

Additionally, Ackles hasn't been shy about his ambition of portraying the DCU's Bruce. In 2023, he discussed stepping into the part while on a panel at Italy's Jus In Bello Convention (via Collider). After a smidge of sarcasm, he remarked, "Sign me up:"

"I mean, could I do it? Sure. Would I want to do it? Yes. Would I entertain the idea of playing my favorite superhero of all time? Nah, I'm good. It seems like a lot of work, you know. You gotta put in a bat suit and be a superhero. I would love it. Sign me up."

It should be pointed out that Jensen Ackles is 46 years old. James Gunn has previously stressed that he intends to keep his Batman roughly the same age as David Corenswet's Superman, who is in his early 30s. This would rule Ackles out of the role.

What Is the DCU Batman's Current Status?

Since David Corenswet was confirmed as the DCU's Superman, audiences have been enthusiastic about pursuing Batman casting details.

Fans have kept an eye on DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn's social media presence for scraps of info (to little success), and the fan-casting engine has not been powered off for quite some time.

Multiple high-profile actors have also thrown their hats into the ring as hopefuls in for the Batman role, such as Jake Gyllenhaal, Winston Duke, and Reacher lead Alan Ritchson.

And while Gunn keeps his cards close to the vest, Batman has technically already shown up in the DCU, interestingly enough.

Creature Commandos' on Max revealed a first look at DCU Batman. However, he didn't say a word and was only glimpsed from a distance, enveloped in shadow.

Gunn was quick to point out that even though that was indeed Batman in Creature Commandos, he could look differently when he leaps live-action.

Bruce Wayne is slated to make his first DCU appearance in Batman: The Brave and the Bold. The movie is likely a long way off, however. In November 2024, Gunn said Brave and the Bold's script was not completed yet.

With Batman: The Brave and the Bold taking its time with its journey to cinemas, Bat-Fans seized upon the concept of importing Robert Pattinson, star of Matt Reeves' out-of-DCU-continuity The Batman franchise, into Gunn's universe.

The fanbase especially desires this action as The Batman Part II's release date only seems to get further away.

In the interim before Batman's proper DCU introduction, one of his villains was granted his own DCU solo movie. Clayface, directed by Mike Flanagan, has been set by Warner Bros. for late 2026.

Dick Grayson and Jason Todd, the first of Batman's many Robins, will also headline an animated feature called Dynamic Duo, which is targeted for 2028.

But at the end of the day, audiences want to witness the new live-action Batman in all his glory entering the DCU. Hopefully, the latest incarnation of the hero will be well worth the wait.

The next scheduled DCU project is Superman, which hits theaters on July 11.