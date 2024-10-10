DCU New Batman Casting Detail Gets Debunked By James Gunn: “Bulls**t”

James Gunn took to social media to call out the rumor mill’s apparent lies about Batman’s age in the DCU.

Bruce Wayne might not be introduced to the still-gestating DCU until Batman: The Brave and the Bold hits cinemas (barring an unforeseen cameo in an earlier project). But despite that film still being a ways away, the fan base just can’t seem to stop speculating about the Caped Crusader’s casting.

Additionally, several big name actors have tossed their hat into the ring as Bat-Hopefuls.

James Gunn Gives Succinct Takedown of Batman Rumor

On Instagram, DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn created a story post that featured a news story regarding Gunn "looking for a middle-aged man to play [the DCU’s] Batman." But, as the executive and Superman director so eloquently put it, the story in question is "bullsh*t."

James Gunn’s Instagram

In actuality, DC Studios very likely has not yet begun for the Batman of the DCU. Gunn has stated on many an occasion that casting for DC Studios projects does not begin until the script is satisfactory.

Seemingly, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, will be Bats' first appearance, and that film does not look to be that far into pre-production. Gunn also shot down another rumor that the film’s screenplay was being written by Andy Muschietti (who is also attached as director) and Rodo Sayagues in June (via CBR).

The source of the initial "middle-aged man" casting rumor is internet scooper MyTimeToShineHello. The account has made a name for itself in recent years, posting details for upcoming films that often wind up being provably false.

James Gunn added the following to the bottom of his story post:

"Sometimes the rumor folks get information wrong - but other times they seem to just make stuff up for clicks out of whole cloth. This is one of those times."

In rebuttal, MyTimeToShineHello came out swinging, pointing out that Gunn has previously debunked other DCU rumors that turned out to be factual, citing scuttlebutt about Superman’s suit and Ultraman appearing in next year’s Superman film in an X (formerly Twitter) post:

"Remember when the Superman suit and Ultraman were 'debunked.' Let's just wait and see."

It should also be noted that Matt Reeves’ The Batman movies are their own thing in a separate Elseworlds universe. In other words, Robert Pattinson’s Bruce, in all likelihood, never be folded in as the DCU’s Greatest Detective.

Reeves himself previously indicated his universe starring Pattinson exists separately from Gunn's DCU.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!