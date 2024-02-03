More than a dozen beloved animated movies from DC were confirmed for removal from Max.

Warner Bros. Discovery has spent the last few years bringing drastic changes to its streaming service, most resulting in classic films being removed from the streamer for the foreseeable future.

While this includes more than just the superhero movie genre, these purges haven't been kind to the greater DC Universe, leaving many fans disappointed with these memorable and beloved titles being less accessible.

13 Beloved Animated DC Movies Removed From Max

Max announced that 13 animated movies from the greater DC Universe - four of which are especially beloved among fans - will no longer be available to stream as of February 29.

Batman & Mr. Freeze: Subzero (1998)

The direct-to-video Batman & Mr. Freeze: Subzero puts Mr. Freeze into the spotlight as the villain kidnaps Barbara Gordon to save his dying wife, leading Batman and Robin to save Barbara before it's too late.

While this video didn't live up to its predecessor (Batman: Mask of the Phantasm) to many viewers, fans enjoyed this new outing for the most part, particularly due to Mr. Freeze being such an underutilized villain from the Batman lore.

For that character, fans enjoyed the way Freeze's cold-hearted nature was depicted while being relatable on a human level due to his loneliness and passion, making him a villain many could connect closely to.

That same relatability can be said about Barbara Gordon, who shows strength and resiliency even while in captivity, and all these characters' great qualities resonated with fans from start to finish.

DC Showcase: Superman/Shazam!: The Return Of Black Adam

DC Showcase: Superman/Shazam!: The Return Of Black Adam's central focus is on an epic battle between Black Adam and Superman, although Black Adam's main target is his longtime nemesis from DC Comics, Shazam.

The biggest aspect of this film that hit with fans was Billy Batson and Shazam being taken so seriously, especially with the young hero interacting with heavy hitters like the Man of Steel and the Champion of Kahndaq.

Superman and Shazam's relationship served as another highlight, particularly looking at how their alter-egos were vastly different from one another even though they boast similar powersets.

But more than anything, with only a 63-minute runtime, the story was seen as an excellent Shazam adaptation that put forth a top-notch look at the essence of the character.

Green Lantern: Emerald Knights (2011)

Featuring Nathan Fillion as Hal Jordan before his upcoming portrayal of Guy Gardner in the DCU's Superman: Legacy, Green Lantern: Emerald Knights highlighted various stories about Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps.

The movie featured other Green Lantern Corps members' stories, including Abin Sur, Laura, Kilowog, and Mono, as the corps work with new recruit Arisia to protect the universe from Krona.

This movie is viewed by many as one of the most accurate translations of the characters from the comics, specifically with the plots, dialogue, and visual designs for the cosmic characters.

It also received praise for its epic fight sequences, showing off the incredible power all the Lanterns boasted as the animated setting was utilized to its full potential.

Green Lantern: First Flight (2009)

Two years before the aforementioned Green Lantern movie, DC delivered Green Lantern: First Flight behind Christopher Melon's Green Lantern and Victor Garber's Sinestro.

While First Flight didn't gain as much praise as Emerald Knights, it earned plenty of credit from fans for its score, voice performance, and animations while the action and dialogue resonated with viewers.

It also received props for the darker scenes it put forth for the DC fandom - something that many animated movies avoid - as the Lantern Corps got to experience more visceral and brutal moments on screen.

The full list of projects being removed at the end of February can be seen below: